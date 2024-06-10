Granddaughter of Hetton-le-Hole care home resident raises £810 for new sensory garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The money will go towards scented plants, wind chimes and garden games for the outdoor lounge at The Laurels Care Home

Residents and team members at The Laurels Care Home in Hetton-le-Hole are thrilled after being presented with a cheque for £810 by one of their residents’ granddaughters.

Becky McGowan, whose grandfather Jim Loban has lived at the care home since April, decided to walk a 20-mile route from Hetton-le-Hole to Peterlee and gained sponsorship to raise funds for The Laurels new sensory garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Claire Bartlett, said: “We are all so thankful to Becky whose fundraising will help enhance our new sensory garden. We’ve created a comfortable outdoor lounge area so our residents can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine as much as possible this summer – when summer finally arrives! Becky’s money will go towards scented plants and herbs, wind chimes, windmills and more outdoor games to keep everyone entertained.”