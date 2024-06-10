Granddaughter of Hetton-le-Hole care home resident raises £810 for new sensory garden
Residents and team members at The Laurels Care Home in Hetton-le-Hole are thrilled after being presented with a cheque for £810 by one of their residents’ granddaughters.
Becky McGowan, whose grandfather Jim Loban has lived at the care home since April, decided to walk a 20-mile route from Hetton-le-Hole to Peterlee and gained sponsorship to raise funds for The Laurels new sensory garden.
The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Claire Bartlett, said: “We are all so thankful to Becky whose fundraising will help enhance our new sensory garden. We’ve created a comfortable outdoor lounge area so our residents can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine as much as possible this summer – when summer finally arrives! Becky’s money will go towards scented plants and herbs, wind chimes, windmills and more outdoor games to keep everyone entertained.”
The Laurels Care Home is part of Four Seasons Health Care Group and provides residential, nursing, respite palliative and dementia care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).