Government Grant Supports Development of Inclusive Playground at Durham Attraction

The development of two brand new play spaces has commenced at a popular family attraction following a successful grant application to the Rural England Prosperity Fund, funded by UK government.

Adventure Valley, located in Durham, have confirmed the development of an inclusive playground which meets accessibility needs for children with disabilities alongside the development of a new flagship play tower elsewhere on the site.

The first phase of development for the new accessible play spaces will be complete before the start of the October half-term holidays. Development of the second play space is set to commence in November 2024.

The new playground features wheelchair accessible swings and a seesaw.

The play spaces, which are being constructed across two separate areas of the attraction’s site, will include a wheelchair accessible swing, two user accessible roundabout and a wheelchair accessible seesaw. There will also be multiple sensory spaces and a braille play panel for children with impaired vision. A play tower at the centre of the accessible development features 44 play activities, multiple slides, towers, climbing walls and accessible play panels.

It is hoped that the new play spaces will allow the attraction to provide an enjoyable experience for families of children with special educational needs and additional physical needs, alongside welcoming more community groups and schools.

The total investment in the inclusive play spaces is set to total £350,000, with £100,000 of the project funded by the UK Government’s scheme and the rest of the balance invested by the management team at Adventure Valley.

The planning and grant applications for the development received wide ranging support from local schools and the wider community.

Adventure Valley owner, Janine Calzini said “We’re committed to making the experience at Adventure Valley both inclusive and accessible for all. This groundbreaking development is one of the largest single investments which have been made in the attraction in our history. We received outstanding support in the planning process from the local community including from Evergreen Primary School and Springwell School and we were delighted when we received confirmation of the £100,000 grant from the Rural England Prosperity Fund to make this aspiration a reality."

Zoe Westley, Head Teacher at Springwell School said, “We have children with a range of special educational needs including those who are non-ambient and use a wheelchair. It is always challenging for us to find venues which are suitable for our children. We have found staff at Adventure Valley to be very supportive and understanding of the additional needs of our children and welcome further improvements, especially for our non-ambient children.”