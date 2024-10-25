Good vibrations as wellness egg lands in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A giant egg that uses sound and light to aid mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness has landed at the North East BIC.

Harmonic Egg North East, a business set up by Claire Grabham, has taken space at the BIC in Sunderland, relocating its 11ft egg-shaped therapy chamber from its previous home in Newcastle.

The Harmonic Egg uses a state-of-the-art patented chamber – the only one in the UK outside London – to bathe the person inside in light and sound, which promotes relaxation and wellbeing.

Claire, who is from South Shields, started the business after experiencing first-hand how ‘sound-bathing’ – a practice of immersing yourself in sound – could calm her own mind. After feeling like she was ‘floating’ following her first session, she immediately advocated the therapy to friends, and even took her four boys to reap the benefits.

Director Claire Grabham, Harmonic Egg

After undertaking more research, she found a company based in Colorado, that was producing specially fabricated eggs that create an optimised space for light and sound vibrations to travel. She describes the feeling of being ‘hit in the chest’ when she saw the opportunity, and knew she had to bring the technology to the UK. One of just 140 eggs around the world, Claire took the leap to set up Harmonic Egg North East in 2023, and is still able to work for a charity two-days a week, alongside running her business.

After initially setting up in Newcastle, she relocated the business to the BIC, attracted by the collaborative community-feel the centre provides.

Claire said: “I have built up a loyal base of customers, who enjoy the benefits of time in the Harmonic Egg and who are delighted to come to the BIC, and I hope – in moving to a place where there is a supportive community of businesses supporting each other – I can grow my business further.

“I am so passionate about what I do, because I know the benefits it brings, so being able to take that to more people and show them how light and sound can improve their wellbeing is just brilliant. I am excited to keep growing the business.”

During a 50-minute session in the Harmonic Egg, bespoke frequencies of sound and a programme of light are channelled through the chamber to calm the nervous system, something that is thought to help with reduce anxiety and improve mental health. The Egg has 65 different frequency patterns, each targeted at tackling certain concerns.

“I usually sit down and talk to people before they begin their session to understand what they’re hoping to get out of it, and we agree a specific programme to suit their needs. The feedback from customers is fantastic. I have people who travel from all over the country for a session in the Harmonic Egg – they are that passionate about the benefits it brings to them. It’s amazing to be able to help people.”

Paul McEldon OBE, chief executive of the BIC, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Claire and Harmonic Egg to our diverse and brilliant business community at the BIC.

“This is a unique and exciting business, and we’re sure it will be very well received in Sunderland.”