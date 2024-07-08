Going for gold! Tyne and Wear care homes host sports day for local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the Olympics fast approaching, local care homes are limbering up for their very own sporting tournament.

Care UK’s Armstrong House, Collingwood Court, Grangewood, and Hadrian House will all be bringing Paris to Tyne and Wear as they open their doors for local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The event comes as the Newcastle homes join The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 20th July, from 1pm-4pm, Armstrong House, on Lobley Hill Road, will be opening its doors for an afternoon of traditional sports day games and wheelchair races. There will also be a dance session led by Nuvo Wellbeing as well as a sports quiz and tuck shop.

Care UK care homes host sports day for local community

While at Collingwood Court, on Front Street, on Friday 26th July, from 11am-4.30pm, guests can enjoy participating in a life size board game relay race. Following this, the homes talented head chef will be cooking a traditional summer barbecue for guests, while they listen to local musician, Alex Hall.

At Hadrian House, on Garden Street, on Friday 26th July, from 2pm-4pm, there will be an Olympic torch relay, as well as bowling and balloon tennis. Visitors can enjoy a barbecue and entertainment from Smile Through Sport.

On Wednesday 24th July, from 2pm-4pm, at Grangewood, on Chester Road, guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, tug of war and knockout tennis tournaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Frater, Home Manager at Armstrong House, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our own sporting celebrations.

“We are part of a strong community here in Tyne and Wear, and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like here at Armstrong House.”

Joleen Rayner, Home Manager at Grangewood and Collingwood Court, added: “The Olympics has brought about a fantastic opportunity to rediscover residents’ own sporting history and passion – and we’re keen to share this sporting fever with the local community.”

The day not only promises a lot of laughter and enjoyment for all involved, but also is an excellent way for residents to meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Fox, Home Manager at Hadrian House, added: “Keeping fit is important for all ages, but exercise has many additional benefits for older people, from reducing the risk of falls to increasing wellbeing and confidence. Here at Hadrian House, we know just how important physical activity is, so we always encourage residents to stay active – and hosting our very own sports day is the perfect way to do just that.

“We have some very competitive and skilled residents who have been warming up in preparation for some community competition. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day

Armstrong House, Collingwood Court, Grangewood, and Hadrian House are all designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives. The homes have plenty of space - both indoors and out - for relaxation and recreation. The homes all also have a comprehensive activity programme, offering a mix of themed events, group activities and days out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book your place at the events, for Armstrong House, please contact Margaret Frater on 01916 222 460 or email [email protected], for Grangewood and Collingwood Court, contact Joleen Rayner on [email protected] or 03301 629 502, and for Hadrian House, contact Jane Fox on 01916 222 399 or email [email protected].