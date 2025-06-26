Global big-hitters of the space sector converge on annual North East Space Conference

John Bone, chair of Space North East England, welcomes delegates to the Conference.

Delegates from across the world attended the annual North East Space Conference as leading members of both American and European space agencies converged on Durham City.

More than 350 delegates and dozens of regional exhibitors packed into the Radisson Blu Hotel for a day of networking and information sharing, which will boost the region’s burgeoning space industry.

And a delighted John Bone, chair of Space North East England, said: “The day was exactly what we were hoping it would be.

Matthew Archer, director of the UK Space Agency lays out his vision of the future at the Conference.

“But just as important was the quality of the people and organisations we were able to attract to our region, and the opportunity to show them why they should be interested in what the North East has to offer.”

Among the attendees was a high-profile delegation from the Florida Space Agency, with vice-president Matt Chesnut giving a keynote speech and taking part in a panel discussion.

He said: “Florida is in a good spot right now, we’re number one for growth in the United States, and we’re the world’s busiest space port, with 51 launches this year.

“So we’re over in the UK, looking at how we fit in together on this trip, how we work together.

Delegates listen to space experts at the sold-out North East Space Conference.

“I see a lot of similarities between the North East and Florida - in terms of research and development - you guys are going through a lot of the same thing, you’re building the rockets, you’re buildng components, you’re training the workforce and we’re looking at what the opportunities, which we think are huge.”

Nicoletta Wagner of the European Space Agency and Matthew Archer, director of launch at the UK Space Agency, also gave keynote speeches in front of representatives of some of the biggest names in the space sector, like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

Matthew Archer highlighted what an exciting time it was in the development of the UK space industry, with dozens of space launches planned from UK soil in the next few years.

He said: “People don’t realise that 20% of the UK’s economy is supported in one way or another by the space sector, and it was one of the few industries that continued to grow even through Covid.

Greetings from the Sunshine State! The Florida Space Agency team at the North East Space Conference.

“It is only going to become more important - our SaxaVord spaceport on Shetland is now fully operational, is set to employ up to 350 people, and within the next year will begin regular space launches from UK soil.

“For me, there is a massive opportunity for the North East to support this growing industry.

“Some businesses in the region might be thinking is space for me, but actually a lot of businesses that do go into space are already successfully using their technologies down here and sometimes don’t realise they can be applied in space technology too.”

The Conference brings together businesses with agencies and academics, with the region’s five universities key to drive the North East space industry forward.

Currently, more than 1,300 people are directly employed in the sector in the region, but Space North East England is aiming to boost that number to 10,000 by 2030.

Professor James Osborn, of Durham University, is involved in the Space Research Centre (SPARC), which is benefiting from £5m investment, while up the road at Northumbria University, Lockheed Martin and the UK Space Agency are among the investors in a £50m North East Space Skills and Technology Centre.

James said: “The North East space cluster has been great for our universities in driving interest and development in the space sector.

“We’re really hopeful now that the region is set to become a centre for cutting-edge space research and skills development on our doorsteps.

“It’s a real opportunity to create the next generation of space pioneers and hopefully keep those skills in the North East to our advantage.

“It just shows what can be accomplished when academics, businesses and organisations pull together.”