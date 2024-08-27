Get Involved in Your Community: Volunteer with 65th Sunderland Scout Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

65th Sunderland Scout Group is hosting a volunteer open evening on Thursday 26th September 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM. This is a perfect opportunity for anyone interested in making a difference in their community to learn more about the benefits of volunteering with Scouts, meet the current team, and engage in fun activities.

Every week, dedicated volunteers at the 65th Sunderland Scouts Group empower young people to explore new opportunities, build friendships, and develop essential life skills. Now, the Scouts are looking for more community members to join their team and help continue this important work. Whether you have a lot of time to spare or just a little, the Scouts offer flexible opportunities to volunteer.

The open evening will be an engaging and informative event, providing insights into what it means to volunteer with the Scouts. Attendees will have the chance to participate in a variety of activities, speak with current volunteers, and learn how their unique skills and interests can be valuable to the group. No previous experience is required—just a willingness to lend a hand and a passion for helping young people thrive.

Volunteering with the Scouts not only supports local youth but also brings personal fulfillment, new friendships, and a sense of community. It’s a great way to give back while having fun and learning new skills yourself.

Open Event Information

Event Details: Date: Thursday 26th September 2024 Time: 6pm-7.30pm Location: 65th Sunderland Scout Group, St Luke's Community Center, Merle Terrace, Sunderland SR4 6SF

For more information or to let us know you’re coming, please register https://bit.ly/65thSunderlandScouts. You can also reach out via email at [email protected].

Your involvement can make a real difference in the lives of young people in Sunderland. We look forward to seeing you there on September 26th!