Gentoo and partners give free e-vehicle health checks in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Housing association Gentoo has joined with Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and Mobility Care Solutions, to provide free e-vehicle health checks for its customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gentoo and partners have provided their tenants with free e-vehicle health checks. | Submitted

The health checks were done at residents’ homes in Lakeside Village on e-bikes, e-scooters and mobility scooters.

Mobility Care Solutions checked the vehicles’ overall condition and electrical components, such as batteries and charging, to ensure they are in working condition and reduce the risk of e-vehicle fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers were also given advice and information from TWFRS about safe use, storage and charging of their vehicles.

Gentoo's Fire and Building Safety team have worked closely with tenants in Lakeside Village, which consists of seven blocks of flats in Silksworth, to identify anyone in the buildings with an electric vehicle, to offer this free service.

Gemma Darville, head of Health, Safety, Risk and Assurance said: “The safety of our customers is our number one priority here at Gentoo and we’re committed to working with customers and external partners to make sure their homes are safe.

“There’s been an increase of fires from lithium-ion batteries found in e-vehicles in homes across the country, and we wanted to offer these free of charge health checks, so customers are assured their e-vehicle is safe and to minimise the risk of a fire starting in one of our buildings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lakeside resident Janet Marrs said: “I’m really happy that Gentoo organised these safety checks and I feel a lot more confident storing my mobility scooter in my home now it’s been looked at.”

Shaun Kelly, prevention manager at TWFRS, said: “Keeping our communities safe is at the core of what we do, and that includes helping residents reduce fire risks in their homes.

“We are committed to working with partners to promote safer practices for e-vehicles, so through these health checks, we’re able to offer guidance on safer charging, storage, and usage of electric vehicles, especially to avoid risks associated with aftermarket chargers, charging overnight, and parts sourced online.

“These checks are crucial in reducing the likelihood of preventable fires, ensuring that residents feel confident and safe in their homes.”

More health checks will be carried out on e-vehicles in the coming months for customers living in other high-rise residential buildings. Customers will be directly contacted beforehand.