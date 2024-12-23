Funeral Directors support vital women’s charity with huge collection in run up to Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Funeral Directors proudly part of the heart of their community have continued their two-decade association with a vital local charity with a huge donation of Christmas presents and toiletries.

John G Hogg Funeral Directors, which has three funeral homes in Sunderland across Pallion, Hendon and Farringdon, asked their clients and teams to make a festive contribution for Wearside Women in Need.

Contributors went above and beyond, and the team were delighted to hand them to the charity just in time for the big day.

Wearside Women In Need is a specialist domestic abuse service in Sunderland established in 1983 which has provided vital support for women and children who have been impacted..

John Hogg, Business Principal, said: “It is emotional to be able to help such a cause, the support and refuge services they provide are vital to our community, it genuinely gets to me every time.

“The women, the children and the team there really appreciate everything we have for them.

“For all the years we have supported Wearside Women In Need, the staff have always emphasised how simple toiletries and presents we may take for granted over Christmas means so much for many people in difficult personal circumstances.”

John G Hogg Funeral Directors’ charitable efforts this year will also include a team taking part in Sunderland’s famous Boxing Day Dip, and a new John G Hogg Community Fund to support local good causes and initiatives, where local organisations can apply for a grant to help fund their project or initiative, which is due to launch in February. Keep an eye out for more information on how to apply to the fund, information will be published on their website and Facebook page in the New Year.

Their sub-zero swim will raise money for Veterans in Crisis, Hope4All and Sunderland Mind as they look to give back to organisations who have helped the clients and families of John G Hogg Funeral Directors.

You can donate via https://www.johnghogg.co.uk/funeral-details/?tribute=inmemoryofourlovedones