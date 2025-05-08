Funeral Directors reopen Sunderland community funding programme after supporting initiative to help get families cooking
Charities and community projects that make a positive difference in Sunderland can once again apply for grants from a local Funeral Directors to support their valuable work.
Earlier this year, the John G Hogg Community Fund opened for the first time and awarded £1,500 to the Pallion Action Group’s Ready Steady Cook programme.
These food and cooking classes will help families improve their kitchen skills, make meals go further and give them tips to stretch their budget.
The Pallion Action Group is a longstanding charity which supports residents in the area and across the city of Sunderland.
Funeral Director Claire Ward said: “This programme will involve two workshops per week, showing people how to cook meals which they can take home and eat, plus give them the insight into how to cook it independently in the future.
“On top of that there will be tips on how to reduce waste. The programme will help people help themselves.
“The Pallion Action Group is a great local charity who do so much to help local people.
“I hope we can have an ongoing relationship with them in the future.
“I’d urge any other local charities and good causes to get in touch during this round of applications – we would love to hear from you.”
The John G Hogg Community Fund has now reopened for applications with projects within three miles of their funeral homes in Martin Terrace, Pallion, Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon, and Allendale Road, Farringdon, eligible to apply.
Grants are available to fund local activities which improve the quality of life of residents and the wider community.
Projects must align with one of more of the fund’s four categories - Health, Education, Employment Opportunities and Poverty and Social Deprivation.
This is the second of three application cycles, with the final one set to open in September.
For more information about the community fund and application criteria, visit https://www.johnghogg.co.uk/community-fund/
For specific questions about the Community Assistance Programme, contact the team via email at [email protected]