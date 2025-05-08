Funeral Directors reopen Sunderland community funding programme after supporting initiative to help get families cooking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charities and community projects that make a positive difference in Sunderland can once again apply for grants from a local Funeral Directors to support their valuable work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charities and community projects that make a positive difference in Sunderland can once again apply for grants from a local Funeral Directors to support their valuable work.

Earlier this year, the John G Hogg Community Fund opened for the first time and awarded £1,500 to the Pallion Action Group’s Ready Steady Cook programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These food and cooking classes will help families improve their kitchen skills, make meals go further and give them tips to stretch their budget.

The team from John G Hogg Funeral Directors presenting their grant to Pallion Action Group

The Pallion Action Group is a longstanding charity which supports residents in the area and across the city of Sunderland.

Funeral Director Claire Ward said: “This programme will involve two workshops per week, showing people how to cook meals which they can take home and eat, plus give them the insight into how to cook it independently in the future.

“On top of that there will be tips on how to reduce waste. The programme will help people help themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Pallion Action Group is a great local charity who do so much to help local people.

“I hope we can have an ongoing relationship with them in the future.

“I’d urge any other local charities and good causes to get in touch during this round of applications – we would love to hear from you.”

The John G Hogg Community Fund has now reopened for applications with projects within three miles of their funeral homes in Martin Terrace, Pallion, Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon, and Allendale Road, Farringdon, eligible to apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grants are available to fund local activities which improve the quality of life of residents and the wider community.

Projects must align with one of more of the fund’s four categories - Health, Education, Employment Opportunities and Poverty and Social Deprivation.

This is the second of three application cycles, with the final one set to open in September.

For more information about the community fund and application criteria, visit https://www.johnghogg.co.uk/community-fund/

For specific questions about the Community Assistance Programme, contact the team via email at [email protected]