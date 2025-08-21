From overcoming adversity to adventure and inspiring results

Students at Christ’s College, in Sunderland, have achieved the best GCSE results in the school’s history despite the class of 2025 having their secondary education transition hijacked by COVID-19.

The number of students gaining a grade 4 or above in maths rose 9% on last year’s results, and the number gaining a grade 5 or above in English and maths increased by 10%, key measures that are all above the national average.

Adventurers Theo Woods, Elliot Smith and Harry Wayman returned from a summer of life-changing experiences in Peru to discover that their hard work had paid off with all three achieving a range of top grades, opening doors to exciting new destinations beyond life at Christ’s College.

Harry was also Head Boy and, together with Head Girl Ava West, led by example by taking on extra responsibilities hand in hand with strong academic achievement. Harry’s excellent results are taking him to the world-leading South Shields Marine School, while Ava is pursuing her passion for performance, moving on to theatre school.

Principal Julie Normanton said: “Ava and Harry have gone above and beyond in their leadership. We are deeply grateful for their service, dedication and example. Their futures are bright, and we can’t wait to see what they achieve next.”

The top performing students were Georgia Miller and Theo Woods who achieved an incredible ten grade 8s and 9s between them, with their teachers praising them for consistent hard work and determination throughout their time at Christ’s College.

Twins Shekinah and Rhema Bright-Gogo joined the college in Year 10 and quickly made their mark with energy, commitment and determination. They have achieved an impressive 20 GCSEs up to Grade 8 between them.

Another inspiring student was Sebastian Roca, who joined late in the year from the Philippines, where he studied a completely different curriculum. Mrs Normanton paid tribute:

“Faced with a huge task, he never let the challenge intimidate him. Instead, he gave 100% to everything he did. His superb results are a testament to his determination, resilience and

commitment. Sebastian’s journey shows that with hard work and perseverance, obstacles can be turned into achievements. He is a remarkable young man and an inspiration to us all.”

Other students are preparing for a range of post-16 pathways, including studying for A-Levels at Royal Grammar School, in Newcastle.

Mrs Normanton added: “We are immensely proud of this group and all that they achieved. As we send these students off onto the next phase of their educational journeys, we wish them well knowing the development of character that has taken place during their time at Christ’s College will serve them well in their future endeavours. We know they will continue to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”