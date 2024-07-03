Fourth unit at Keel Square completed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular North East chain, Flower Café, has confirmed it will be moving into the fourth and final unit at Sunderland’s recently redeveloped Keel Square.

The café, which is owned by Sayturk Group, is set to open later this year following a fit-out of the hospitality unit.

The Flower Café joins current neighbours Keel Tavern, The Muddler and The Botanist, whose sites sit underneath the new Holiday Inn. Since doors opened at The Botanist six months ago, the site has become the third best performing venue across the national company’s portfolio.

Northern property firm, Bradley Hall, completed the letting of all four units on behalf of Sunderland City Council.

Helen Wall, Director of Bradley Hall Sunderland, commented: “It has been a pleasure to act on behalf of Sunderland City Council as the agent for Keel Square. The four tenants are a welcome addition to Riverside Sunderland and have proven incredibly popular with locals and visitors alike.

“The plans for The Flower Café look fantastic and will provide a great spot for dinner or a business lunch for those working in the city centre, The Yard or City Hall.”

The third concept venue by Sayturk Group, The Flower Café will serve cocktails, pastries, gourmet sandwiches and gelato. Decorated with wisteria, the site joins Sayturk’s other venues in Newcastle and Alnwick as a picturesque hospitality venue. The café will seat 113 inside and 46 in the dedicated outdoor space and is set to employ 20 Sunderland locals, boosting the local economy.

The Flower Café is just one of many businesses that have moved to Keel Square and Sunderland as part of the impressive regeneration scheme of the area. Originally a home for maritime offices and the local police station, the area is now the site of the new City Hall and council offices as well as office spaces of national businesses such as Ocado and Ambassadors Theatre Group.

The outdoor space at Keel Square is also set to undergo improvements this summer with the creation of a new Pavilion, which will host a fully immersive 3D screen, exhibitions from local artists and a viewing platform for visitors to watch the development of the nearby Culture House, the new home of the city library, which is set to open in 2025 and will complete the Keel Square regeneration project.

Bradley Hall was assisted in the transaction by local law firm, Sweeney Miller. The property firm has overseen the letting of all four units in just over 12 months and has also facilitated the leasing of offices in nearby site, The Yard.

Bradley Hall, which has offices in Sunderland, Newcastle, Alnwick, Morpeth, Gosforth, Durham, Tees Valley and Leeds are specialists in commercial agency and frequently work with local councils, authorities and property developers to facilitate the sales and leases of sites across the North East and Yorkshire.