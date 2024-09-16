Former Sunderland AFC player Julio Arca to host Swan Lodge fundraiser
Argentine national Arca, who also managed South Shields FC, will take part in a Q&A session on Friday (September 20) at the Barge and Barrell in Burdon Road, Sunderland.
He will discuss his career highlights in a conversation with Andy Smith, support worker at Swan Lodge Lifehouse in Sunderland, which provides supported accommodation for up to 65 people who are homeless.
Tickets cost £10 and include roast beef sandwiches and roasties.
Andy said: “Julio is a legend across the city so we’re really looking forward to this. It will be a fantastic evening touching on some of Julio’s iconic moments as both a player and manager.”
Midfielder Julio spent the majority of his career in the North East playing for Sunderland then Middlesbrough. He also captained South Shields taking them to the Northern Premier League Division title and last year returning in his first high profile management role.
Andy continued: “Julio has been supporting Swan Lodge for a couple of years now, running fitness and football training with our residents and having a really positive impact on their health, fitness, and self-esteem. Our residents are now regularly taking part in charity football matches with Julio playing alongside them.
“He’s also been volunteering with us. Seeing the good work that goes on in the centre to help people get back on their feet again after they have been through homelessness, he is keen to do what he can to raise money so we are really grateful to him for taking part in this event. Please join us and help raise vital funds for Swan Lodge.”
It starts at 7pm with doors open at 6pm. Tickets are available at the Barge and Barrell and will be available on the night.
For more information on Swan Lodge visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/swan-lodge or search for them on Facebook.
