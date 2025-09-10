Football team from Sunderland to compete in Salvation Army tournament with goal to tackle homelessness

An annual five-a-side football tournament for people who are homeless will kick off next week with The Salvation Army’s Swan Lodge in Sunderland hoping to claim the title.

Backed by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, through his charity Guardiola Sala Foundation (GSF), The Salvation Army’s Partnership Trophy will return for its 14th year on Thursday, September 18.

Residents and staff from the church and charity’s homelessness services from across the UK and Ireland will be battling for the top spot in a friendly competition which aims to boost morale and improve wellbeing and mental health for people who have experienced homelessness.

Run in partnership with The Salvation Army’s subsidiary, Salvation Army Homes, it brings together 29 teams from Lifehouses (supported accommodation), supported housing, outreach programmes and drop-in services.

Special guest, former professional footballer Stuart Pearce, will blow the whistle to start the tournament, cheering players on throughout the day, inspiring the teams and sharing top tips on how he managed extreme highs and intense lows throughout his career.

Christine Ritchie, Service Manager at Swan Lodge said: “The Partnership Trophy celebrates everyone within our homelessness services, acknowledging the journey they are on and recognising the challenges that many have had to overcome. It is a great opportunity for our residents, boosting confidence and encouraging all to reach their full potential.

“We have been running football training sessions with former Sunderland AFC player Julio Arca for some years now and have seen how football, and sport in general has the power to change lives; it boosts both mental and physical health, builds on social skills and encourages friendships to be made, showing how powerful working together as a team can be.

“We know from firsthand experience that there are often very complex reasons why people find themselves homeless and this tournament reinforces The Salvation Army’s ethos that our services provide so much more than just a roof over people’s heads."

Alongside Stuart Pearce, the Partnership Trophy will be supported by the Guardiola Sala Foundation (GSF), a humanitarian charity set up by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his family, who attended the event in 2019 and has been a supporter ever since.

The Salvation Army is one of the largest homelessness charities operating in the UK, providing more than 3,000 places for people in Lifehouses across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.