Football match between Salvation Army and Northumbria Police to raise funds for Connor Brown Trust
Kick-off is at 7.30pm at Washington Football Hub on Wednesday (25 September) in what will be the third match to take place between Swan Lodge, who will be captained by former Sunderland AFC player Julio Arca, and the police to raise funds for local charities.
Andy Smith, Support Worker for Swan Lodge, said: “Fresh off the back of The Salvation Army’s Partnership Trophy last week, which brought together teams from Lifehouses (hostels) across the UK and Ireland for a five-a-side tournament, our lads and lasses are buzzing for another competitive football match.
“Football is an integral part of the support that we offer residents to help them overcome the reasons why they have become homeless. With regular training with Julio Arca and taking part in competitive matches, we’ve seen them not only improve in their football skills but boost their general fitness and mental health.
“We are really pleased to be able to support The Connor Brown Trust this year. The bleed control kits provided by the Trust proved lifesaving after an incident involving an individual in Swan Lodge a few weeks ago where a tourniquet was used to reduce bleeding to an injury while waiting for an ambulance. The individual is recovering well now.”
The specialist bleed kits include bandages and gauzes to help stem the flow of blood in the event of emergencies as part of the Trust’s work to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime after the tragic death of Connor in Sunderland city centre in 2019.
Constable John Boddy, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are delighted to be supporting such fantastic causes by taking part in this week’s match.
“The game is a great example of the togetherness our communities demonstrate each and every day.
“It also highlights the devastating impact which knife crime can have and the dangers those who carry such weapons take, while also promoting awareness of the specialist life-saving bleed kits.
“We’d like to say a huge thank you to the charities and Connor’s family for the amazing work they do in his memory.”
The football match at the Hub, Northern Area Playing Fields, Stephenson Road, Washington, Sunderland, is free to watch for members of the public with donations collected on the day.
Swan Lodge is a Lifehouse which provides supported accommodation for up to 65 people who are homeless. For more information search for them on Facebook.
