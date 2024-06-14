Football fever at Hetton-le-Hole care home as residents show their support for England
Football fever has arrived at Four Season’s The Laurels Care Home in Hetton-le-Hole, with residents and team members enjoying the build up to the first England game against Serbia on 16th June.
The care home has a dedicated ‘Fanzone’ decorated with bunting, flags and scarves to get everyone in the mood for cheering on Gareth Southgate’s team and a pop-up pub will serve drinks, snacks and football-themed cupcakes.
Residents will be enjoying, games of ‘Slipper Soccer’, competing with team members in penalty shoot-outs and playing score prediction games as they follow all the action throughout the tournament.
Resident, Kathleen, aged 94, said: “I’ll be cheering England on in the Euros and am looking forward to watching the games with all my friends here. It would be so great to see England do well.”
The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Claire Bartlett, said: “Football fever has well and truly arrived here at The Laurels. Everyone is talking about whether their team can go all the way and it’s been lovely listening to our residents’ memories of games they’ve watched over the years. We’re looking forward to all being together to support our team and will no doubt enjoy some banter over VAR decisions!”
The Laurels Care Home is in Francis Road, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton-le-Spring and provides residential, nursing, respite, palliative and dementia care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com
