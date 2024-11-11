Football club in Durham scores funding win

A County Durham football club has netted a £3,000 donation from a national housebuilder.

Crook Town AFC has been awarded a £3,000 donation by Persimmon to fund new equipment for the upkeep of their pitch.

Chairman Chris MacDonald was on hand to receive a cheque from Persimmon Durham Managing Director Graeme Hogg in the presence of local councillor Anne Reed.

Founded in 1889 and playing at The Sir Tom Cowie Millfield Ground, the club play in the Northern League Division One and boast a win against Barcelona FC in their rich history.

Housebuilder Persimmon has an office in nearby Bowburn and will soon start on a new 256 home development in Crook named Mown Meadows.

Chris MacDonald, Chairman of Crook Town AFC, commented: “On behalf of everyone at Crook Town AFC, I would like to say a huge thank you to Persimmon Homes for their donation.

“As a FA founding member we have been active in the local community for over 100 years and Persimmon’s funding will go towards grass maintenance equipment and floodlight renewal.”

Anne Reed, Durham County Councillor for the Crook Division, said: “Crook Town Football Club is and has always been an integral part of the community and plays a vital role in promoting the health and well-being of men, women and children.”

Graeme Hogg, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Durham, added: “It was a pleasure to visit Crook Town AFC recently and meet with their chairman Chris to learn more about the club’s rich history and the role they play in the local community.”