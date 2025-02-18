Fond memories of Sunderland Flying Club

By Ian Huntly
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 08:36 BST
When my Uncle George Bambrough, the haulage contractor who lived in Chester-le-Street, purchased Sunderland Aerodrome it became a social centre where we had some super evenings with groups and nands coming in to play the night away

George made some fabulous food and the membership of the rising flying club grew.

I booked some of the groups including the Mystics from Blyth.

I loved flying and took every chance to go up to assist with "instrument checks" etc.

One of the guys was Jimmy McBeth who sometimes pushed the envelope but was still safe. We flew to the air fair at Auchterarder one year and I nav'd with my young son in the back.

My uncle bought an old Vickers Valetta to use as a Gate Guardian but unfortunately to his dismay it was set alight and burnt out leaving a pool of aluminium.

SEE--- ..http://www.neam.co.uk/valetta.html for story

We also had open days and fly-ins.

MYSTICS from Blyth

1. Contributed

MYSTICS from Blyth Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
LEE LEFT AND ME RIGHT Lee became MANAGER of SFC

2. Contributed

LEE LEFT AND ME RIGHT Lee became MANAGER of SFC Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
after the fire

3. Contributed

after the fire Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
the Valetta

4. Contributed

the Valetta Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Blyth
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice