Fond memories of Sunderland Flying Club

George made some fabulous food and the membership of the rising flying club grew.

I booked some of the groups including the Mystics from Blyth.

I loved flying and took every chance to go up to assist with "instrument checks" etc.

One of the guys was Jimmy McBeth who sometimes pushed the envelope but was still safe. We flew to the air fair at Auchterarder one year and I nav'd with my young son in the back.

My uncle bought an old Vickers Valetta to use as a Gate Guardian but unfortunately to his dismay it was set alight and burnt out leaving a pool of aluminium.

SEE--- ..http://www.neam.co.uk/valetta.html for story

We also had open days and fly-ins.

2 . Contributed LEE LEFT AND ME RIGHT Lee became MANAGER of SFC Photo: Submitted Photo Sales