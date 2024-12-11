Follow the star to Sunderland Minster this December and join in a range of Christmas events

December dates.

Saturday, December 14 - Bishopwearmouth Choral Society Christmas Concert. Contact bishopwearmouth.co.uk for tickets.

Sunday, December 15 at 6pm - The Mayor's Carol Service. Free entry. Collection for the Mayor's charities.

Wednesday, December 18 - Rock Choir Christmas Concert. Sold out.

Events at the Minster

Friday, December 20 - Candlelight Concerts (string quartet with the church lit with hundreds of candles). 7pm Candlelight Christmas; 9pm Coldplay Tribute. Contact feverup.com for tickets.

Saturday, December 21, 2 - 3pm - "Howay in a Manger". Accessible Carol Service with BSL interpretation, Makaton Christmas story, large print service sheets. All ages and abilities welcome. Just come along. Free entry.

Sunday, December 22, 6 - 7pm - Minster Carol Service. Wrap up warmly and join us for a short stroll around Minster Park with Mary and Joseph, ending up with carols and festive refreshments in the Minster. Bring a lantern or a torch if you can! Free event - all ages welcome.

Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, 5pm-6pm - Christingle Service. A beautiful family-friendly start to Christmas Eve - with jolly carols, Christingle oranges and a collection for The Children's Society.

Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 - 10am. All-age Sung Eucharist. Come and celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Everyone at the Minster wishes you a joyous and a peaceful Christmas.