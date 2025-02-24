First residents move into new homes at Hedworths Green at Lambton Park

The first residents have moved into their new homes at a Bellway development on a historic country estate near Chester-le-Street.

The keys to three new properties, the first to be completed at Hedworths Green at Lambton Park, were handed over to their new owners in December.

Bellway Durham is building 145 new homes on the 1,200-acre Lambton Estate, the ancestral seat of the Earls of Durham and home to Biddick Hall and Lambton Castle. The development will feature a mix of houses and apartments built around a village green with a traditional-style butter cross.

So far, buyers have reserved 11 homes at Hedworths Green, where six of the properties have been finished.

The five-bedroom detached Woodstone showhome is one of two fully furnished properties which visitors can explore at the development.

Gillian Bell, Sales Manager at Bellway Durham, said: “There has been a great deal of interest in Hedworths Green at Lambton Park since we first announced our plans to build new homes in this stunning location. It was very exciting to hand over the keys to the new owners of the first properties at this lovely development and to see a new community beginning to form.

“Buyers here have been a mix of first-time buyers, young families and downsizers choosing to move to a slightly smaller property. Those reserving homes have included local people who know how fabulous the Lambton Estate is and purchasers from further afield who are delighted by how much they can get for their money – and in such a gorgeous setting.”

Two showhomes opened at the development in November and are available for visitors to view. They are the three-bedroom semi-detached Urpeth and the five-bedroom detached Woodstone.

Gillian said: “Hedworths Green offers a wide range of property types and sizes to meet the needs of different buyers – from two-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom detached family houses. The two showhomes reflect this variety while also showcasing the distinctive Georgian-style design which is a hallmark of the homes at the development.”

Homes at Bellway’s Hedworths Green at Lambton Park development, where the first residents have moved in.

Hedworths Green is part of a wider development which is planned to deliver around 400 new homes on the site of the former Lambton Lion Park. The attraction was open at the Lambton Estate between 1972 and 1980 and was popular with visitors who flocked to see lions, hippos, giraffes, elephants and zebra.

The redevelopment project is leading to investment in the heritage assets of Lambton Park and the restoration of significant buildings such as the Lamb Bridge, the Castle and Stables. Hedworths Park forms the Western Village Entrance of the wider scheme and is located to the north of the junction where the A183 Chester Road meets the A1052.

There’s currently a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes available to reserve at Hedworths Green at Lambton Park, with prices starting at £279,995.

For more information about the new homes at Hedworths Green at Lambton Park, call the sales team on 0191 622 4188 or visit the website.