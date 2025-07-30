Fin, Ethan and Sian from Washington are representing UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Fin Kennedy, a student, Ethan Cowey, a Software developer, and Sian Tuck, a student from Durham are currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal.

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, they are immersing themselves in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, their individual group’s will reconvene with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Full of anticipation astheygot ready to leave for the adventure, Fin said “This trip is a lot of firsts for me. It’s my first time abroad as a Scout, my first time at a World Scout event and my first time in Portugal. I can’t wait to learn about Portuguese culture.”

Ethan is heading to a Wolf sanctuary

Ethan said “I’m raring to go! I’m heading out on a wolf path adventure, and I honestly can’t wait to visit the wolf sanctuary. Getting the chance to experience something this unique and meaningful really feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it’s all thanks to Scouts. I’m so grateful to be part of something this special.”

Sian said “This is my first ever World Scout event and I’m honestly so excited! I can’t wait to hang out with Scouts from all over the world, swap stories, and just soak it all in. I’m really looking forward to getting a feel for Portuguese culture - especially checking out some of their castles and learning the history. It’s going to be such an epic experience!”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished them well prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Fin, Ethan and Sian and all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime. We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.’’