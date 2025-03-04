Fight against loan sharks comes to Sunderland

The fight against loan sharks is coming to Sunderland next week when people living across the city will be able to find out more about how to stay safe from illegal lenders.

The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) is working with a host of local partners to stage the Bite Back Week from Monday, March 10 to Friday, March 14.

The week will include visits to venues across the city to raise awareness about the dangers of loan sharks and ways that people can borrow safely. The team can also offer advice and support to anyone who thinks they may have borrowed from a loan shark already.

Dave Benbow, head of the IMLT, which is known as Stop Loan Sharks, said: “Illegal lenders are often well known in communities and this Bite Back Week aims to reach anyone who might be vulnerable, or who might have been targeted already.

Sid the Shark in Sunderland

“We’d love to see lots of people at these events where they can get helpful advice and information about how to avoid illegal money lenders and borrow safely.

“Big thanks to all our partners who are working with us on this week of action, they are our eyes and ears in local communities and their support in helping us identify and tackle illegal lending to make those communities safer is invaluable.”

Sunderland City Council is one of the partners involved. Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism, Councillor Beth Jones said: “There is no place in our city for loan sharks who take advantage of people who are struggling with their household finances. Residents concerned about their bills and outgoings can always speak to commissioned advice providers (Get help and advice - Sunderland City Council) such as Citizens Advice Sunderland, ShARP and Sunderland West Advice Project or take up opportunities like these visits from the national team.

“There are many and far more better ways of borrowing safely and managing money than going to a loan shark. Working together and with local information we can all help put a stop to the illegal lenders who prey on people. Borrowing money from a loan shark might seem easy, convenient or even tempting, but it can make financial problems much, much worse.”

Other Partners include: Barclays, Durham Constabulary (Regional Organised Crime Unit Network), Moneywise Credit Union, North East First Credit Union, Northumberland Community Bank, Sunderland Citizens Advice, The Bread and Butter Thing, Sunderland Foodbank, SHARP - Shiney Advice and Research Project, NECA Gambling Service, Gentoo Homes, Foundation of Light, Sunderland College and The Galleries, Washington.

On Monday, March 10, the team will be at the Gentoo offices in City Hall, Plater Way, from 9.30am to noon and then at the Bread and Butter Thing at Chance, Rickerby Street, East End, from 1pm.

During the week staff from Learning Styles, a partnership between Sunderland City Council, Unison, GMB and Unite Trade Unions, and from Moneywise Credit Union will also be staging information sessions around finances with council staff.

The IMLT is a national team that was created in 2004 to investigate and prosecute illegal money lenders and support borrowers.

Anyone who has been affected by illegal money lending should call its 24/7 confidential helpline on 0300 555 2222 or access support online at www.stoploansharks.co.uk. Live Chat is available on the website from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.