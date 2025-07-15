Female tech and innovation leaders to gather to secure opportunities for young women across the North East

The pioneering Girl Tech programme recently launched in the North East, marking its highly anticipated pilot in the region. The initiative has formed part of a series of digital insights days designed to open career paths and opportunities for young women – taking place in a total of five major cities across the country this year.

Girl Tech North East saw representatives from leading businesses in tech and innovation, along with dozens of female role models, building connections with young women across the region. The event informed and inspired its young participants about opportunities in the North East’s £2bn+ tech and digital sector, and helped them discover their potential place within it.

The Girl Tech programme is designed and facilitated by social value specialist Ahead Partnership, with sponsorship and support from Netcompany, to address significant gender disparities within tech and innovation, focusing much of its reach on young women who lack awareness or connections to this rapidly evolving sector, and providing them with the right tools to better access it.

The need for change is clear, with recent statistics from Women in Tech showing that only 29% of the tech industry in the UK are women; additionally, 76% of those women surveyed reported experiences of gender bias or discrimination in the workplace.

Feedback shows the positive impact of the programme on its attendees.

Girl Tech seeks to change these patterns through early intervention. By reaching a diverse collective of young women, and connecting them with inspirational female role-models and employers ahead of choosing their GCSE options, the initiative offers valuable opportunities for engagement at a pivotal time in their career journeys.

The programme also provides participating businesses and female mentors with a unique platform to unite around common purpose – opening up new pathways for the next generation of young women, while securing a more diverse talent pipeline of the future – set to reduce bias and inequalities within the sector and within tech and digital professions and careers more broadly.

A recent study by PWC attests to the need for an early engagement approach – finding that too many young women aren’t considering a career in tech because it hasn’t been properly highlighted to them, because of a lack of female role models and a real lack of understanding about the sector. Only 27% of female students surveyed by PWC said that they would consider a career in technology, compared to 61% of males, and only 3% said that would be their first choice.

Girl Tech has already shown real promise in shifting this narrative. Feedback collated from previous events demonstrating the real impact that the initiative has driven for its attending young women. The statistics show a general trend over the past three years of young women having an increased interest in exploring a career in digital, paired with a decreasing understanding of the skills required to work in the sector, prior to taking part in the Girl Tech initiative.

This year's Girl Tech programme has been the biggest to date.

The programme has helped to combat this declining understanding and provides a platform for young women to explore different careers in the sector. Results show that only 69% of attendees at Girl Tech North East felt confident in what the digital sector is before the event began, which rose to an impressive 94% following the day’s activity. 98% of attendees also left feeling aware of the skills, qualifications, and entry routes into the digital sector - rising from just 65% at the start of the programme.

The trend is clear: young women do show an early interest in digital careers, but need the right environment and role models to help nurture this. The upcoming North East event aims to build on momentum already achieved through previous iterations of Girl Tech in a number of the UK’s major cities.

Suzie Bell, Programme Manager at Ahead Partnership, said:

“Against increasing resistance and challenges to DE&I on an international scale, it is so encouraging to see some of the best and the brightest in tech and innovation banding together to secure better opportunities for the next generation of female talent, in what has been our biggest celebration of Girl Tech to date.

This is the first instalment of in Girl Tech in the North East.

“Over the years, we have seen our young participants grow significantly in their understanding and interest in the opportunities on offer within tech and digital through the programme, as well as within their own self-confidence through meeting successful women who have each had unique paths into the sector.

“We are so proud to have launched this initiative for young women in the North East. We know how meaningful this work has been for all of its participants to date, and cannot understate its impact for young women across the city.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with our partners in securing better opportunities for all young people, and creating a more diverse, and suitably skilled workforce of the future.”

Kate Watson, Social Value Lead at Netcompany said:

“It’s been a privilege to support Girl Tech from its origins to now, and we are particularly proud to have played a part in its journey of growth – now changing prospects for young women in North East and all across the country.

“We continue to witness a real growth in interest and engagement with tech and digital career opportunities among those who participate in the programme – an appetite which is vital if we want to meet the future demand of our rapidly evolving sector.

“With the rise of AI, increased global investment in technology, and constant industry change, equipping young people with the digital skills to thrive has never been more essential. Ensuring that all young people have access to the opportunities within our sector is key – and that’s why outreach and intervention is so important.

“Only 5% of leadership roles in tech are held by women. As business leaders, we have a responsibility to change this narrative and commit to paving a more inclusive path for the next generation, and for our industry alike.

“At Netcompany this starts from within. We are dedicated to improving female representation with positive action schemes for recruitment and retention, such as ensuring at least one female interviewer for all female candidates and Inclusive Leadership training for all managers - the goal being to prevent bias in progression and development.

“Our female workforce influences business policy and culture via the Women in Netcompany Employee Resource Group whose recent achievements include improved maternity pay and a programme of female health awareness events. Events like Girl Tech are part of our wider commitment – to ensure the future of tech is shaped by a workforce that better reflects the society it serves.”

To find out more about Girl Tech, visit: https://www.aheadpartnership.org.uk/girl-tech/.