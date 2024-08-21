Farming expert launches coaching business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From milking cows and trimming hooves to managing teams and providing mediation services, Jo Speed’s CV is a record of her appetite for embracing new opportunities.

Now, the city girl turned agricultural professional is sharing this passion for personal and career growth with others by launching her own coaching, mentoring and people development business.

Despite growing up in urban Sheffield and lacking any prior knowledge of farming, Jo embarked on an adventure in her 20s, travelling and working as a dairy herd manager across New Zealand and Portugal where she helped manage a 1,000-cow unit for three years.

She returned to the UK to study for a degree in agriculture and animal science, where she met husband Richard and after graduating the pair moved to Richard’s family business, a rented 1,000-acre arable and sheep farm near Hetton-le-Hole.

Jo Speed, founder of Jo Speed Coaching

A role as a business consultant for the dairy industry made Jo realise how much she enjoyed working with people as well as animals and she began to focus her career on empowering others, training as a life coach and mentor.

Now, with help from the North East BIC she has poured this experience and diverse skill set into setting up her own company, Jo Speed Coaching, to help people achieve their goals in life.

She said: “Sometimes you have to pinch your nose and dive in! At the turn of the year, I decided to set up on my own and really go for it. It takes courage to take a leap of faith like this but I love learning and continuous growth and there’s plenty of support out there to help make it happen.”

The business is now running from Jo’s office on the family farm, and is proving popular with the farming community as well as a range of other clients.

Jo Speed, founder of Jo Speed Coaching

Jo said: “I work with people from all walks of life, but my experience and connections mean I’m an especially great fit for those working in agriculture.

“Farmers generally don’t open up about the pressures they’re under. They really struggle to find someone to talk to – someone who understands the unique challenges they face. I have that rural-based lived experience and feel a real connection to it so they trust me.

“Technology helps to overcome the geographical barriers and we use video calls to dive right in. Farmers can have a deep conversation with me without even changing out of their overalls!

“I focus on helping my clients to find a way through the here and now to achieve the life they want or find the direction they’re missing. It’s really rewarding work. There’s nothing better than seeing my support helping to improve someone’s life.”

Jo Speed, founder of Jo Speed Coaching

Jo turned to the BIC for support in getting the business off the ground and was introduced to her Start-up Adviser John Forth whose guidance covered setting objectives, finances, tax, branding and marketing.

And Jo said the personal support provided was as valuable as the practical advice she received. “The value of regular one-to-one human connection cannot be underestimated,” she said.

“John challenged me and held me accountable for my decisions. But he also patted me on the back when I achieved things. That recognition is so important when you’re a sole trader because you don’t always have someone to share that with.

“John has run his own business and it’s clear he understands the journey and the challenges. It was great to have him by my side.”

Jo Speed, founder of Jo Speed Coaching

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business, said: “Jo is a brilliant example to others of how you can turn a passion into a business.

“Sunderland is a brilliant place to start and grow a business. There is an abundance of support available from organisations like the BIC as well as the council’s own business investment team, and – with a transforming economy – there are more and more opportunities for entrepreneurs to succeed.”

The start-up support from the BIC forms part of the Enterprising Sunderland project which has received £1,271,885 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme, managed in Sunderland by Sunderland City Council on behalf of the Sunderland Partnership.