England and Durham Star Mady Villiers Inspires Young Girls at Cricket Finals

Twelve talented state school teams from across Durham, Northumberland and Yorkshire - four from each county - went head-to-head in a thrilling day of competitive cricket and a unique chance to play the game on a professional ground.

Mady Villiers, who currently represents England and is part of Durham’s first Women’s side, took time to meet the young players, share her journey into the game, which itself involved Chance to Shine’s competitive opportunities, and inspire the next generation of talent.

She said: "Everyone is incredibly talented here and it’s great to see that the standard of cricket is rising. One of the first games of cricket that I actually played would have probably been a Chance to Shine game so to see these girls playing games that I would have been taking a part of is really nice to see.

“To be able to come to days like these and show girls that you can look up to female role models is special because when I was their age I probably didn’t - it would have been the male side of the game that would have been my role model. (Now) these girls can see that it is a potential career.”

The event gave aspiring female cricketers an unforgettable experience to play on the same ground as Durham’s professional men’s and women’s teams - an opportunity they earned after qualifying for the final after weeks of competitions.

“To play on this ground, meet a professional player and represent their schools – it’s a day many of these young girls cricketers will never forget," said Graeme Weeks, Chief Executive Officer at Durham Cricket Foundation. We are so proud to have been able to put on a day like this for them.”

Mady added: “(The development of the women’s game) is massive, specifically in the last couple of years, you can really see the difference, and with clubs like Durham getting a professional side it just goes to show that the intent up here for women's cricket to be seen is great.

“I think the more people that you can get in the game, regardless of age, ability, gender, (the better). Everyone can play this game and this is a great example of it - so yeah, I think the Foundation does a great job.”

The event formed part of the Chance to Shine’s secondary state schools girls’ competition programme, which uses cricket as a tool to develop teamwork, leadership and life skills in young people. The “Chance to Compete” programme offers competitive opportunities at Under-13 and Under-15 age groups.

James Hendry, Operations Manager at Chance to Shine - North & Scotland said “A huge thank you to Durham Cricket Foundation for hosting us at the beautiful Banks Homes Riverside for the Chance to Compete Girls Northern Regional Finals.

“Playing in such an inspiring setting - with Durham’s own Mady Villiers on hand to support and cheer on the players - brought an extra touch of magic to the day.

“Chance to Compete is our national secondary schools competition, giving state-educated young people the opportunity to develop teamwork, resilience and competitive spirit in a safe, supportive environment. Along the way, they build skills on and off the pitch, and have a lot of fun doing it.”

The energy on the field was matched by cheers from supporters in the stands, creating an electric atmosphere that celebrated teamwork and connection, marking a powerful celebration of grassroots sport and the growing visibility of girls in cricket.

Results from the day:

U13 1st place goes to Kings Priory School, 2nd place King Ecgbert School, 3rd place Penistone Grammar School, 4th place Ponteland High School, 5th place Easington Academy, 6th place St Wilfrid’s RC College.

U15 1st place goes to Richmond School, 2nd place Mercia School, 3rd place Kings Priory School, 4th place Ponteland High School, 5th place Easington Academy, 6th place Boldon School.

