Empowering North East Mothers with our podcast Mambition
My name is Tiffany, and I am reaching out to introduce you to "Mambition," a podcast that I co-host with Alex. Recently, I moved from London to the North East, and the transition has been both positive and fulfilling. I have found an incredibly supportive community here, and I’m eager to contribute further by connecting with more women, especially mothers, through our podcast.
At Mambition, our mission is to create a supportive and empowering space for mothers who are navigating the transformative journey of self-discovery after having children. We understand that motherhood brings profound changes, and our podcast delves into the art of finding oneself amidst the joys and challenges of raising a family. Through candid conversations and shared experiences, we aim to inspire and uplift mothers, encouraging them to embrace their ambitions while nurturing their families.
The name "Mambition" is a play on words, blending 'Mam' with 'ambition,' reflecting our focus on empowering mothers to pursue their dreams while embracing their role as 'Mam.'
We were recently honoured to be featured in The Guardian, which has helped us reach a wider audience. Now, our goal is to spread the word even further, particularly to mothers in the North East, encouraging them to aim high and pursue their ambitions without losing sight of their personal identities.
