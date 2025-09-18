Durham School Library receives donation from housebuilder for Youth Mental Health Day

To mark Youth Mental Health Day on September 19, County Durham housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated a collection of books to St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School to help educate their pupils on this important topic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located less than a mile away from Barrat Homes’ Old Durham Gate and David Wilson Homes’ The Oval at Old Durham Gate developments, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School has received a donation of books which tackle the sensitive subject of children’s mental health.

Alongside the school’s own efforts, these books will be an excellent resource for current and future pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth Mental Health Day was founded by Stem4, the UK’s leading digital mental health charity for children and young people. With mental health concerns and diagnoses increasing in young people, Youth Mental Health Day provides hope and positivity as well as building awareness.

B&DWNE - BOOKS012 -Mrs Smith and Students

The event aims to give young people a voice and access to resources they may need to better their own mental health and help their peers too.

Among the books donated by Barratt Homes are titles including The Unworry Book by Alice James, Social Media Survival Guide by Holly Bathie, and Nothing Ever Happens Here by Sarah Hagger-Holt.

Mrs R Hockey, Headteacher of St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation of books to our school. As a community of passionate readers, these resources will not only enrich our pupils’ love of reading but also play a vital role in supporting the extensive work we do around wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These books will help our children explore their emotions, build resilience, and feel empowered to care for their mental health – skills that are just as important as academic success. Thank you for helping us nurture both hearts and minds.”

B&DWNE - BOOKS001 - Mental Health Themed Books Donated For Youth Mental Health Day

Youth Mental Health Day has quickly picked up traction over five years. Active Together, MuddyFaces and schools like St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School are all taking part, aiming to equip children with the tools to understand mental health and destigmatise the conversation.

Steven Ball, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, said: “We are delighted to donate mental health themed books to St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School to help support the pupil’s mental health.

“As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support the communities in and around our new developments.”