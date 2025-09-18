Durham School Library receives donation from housebuilder for Youth Mental Health Day
Located less than a mile away from Barrat Homes’ Old Durham Gate and David Wilson Homes’ The Oval at Old Durham Gate developments, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School has received a donation of books which tackle the sensitive subject of children’s mental health.
Alongside the school’s own efforts, these books will be an excellent resource for current and future pupils.
Youth Mental Health Day was founded by Stem4, the UK’s leading digital mental health charity for children and young people. With mental health concerns and diagnoses increasing in young people, Youth Mental Health Day provides hope and positivity as well as building awareness.
The event aims to give young people a voice and access to resources they may need to better their own mental health and help their peers too.
Among the books donated by Barratt Homes are titles including The Unworry Book by Alice James, Social Media Survival Guide by Holly Bathie, and Nothing Ever Happens Here by Sarah Hagger-Holt.
Mrs R Hockey, Headteacher of St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation of books to our school. As a community of passionate readers, these resources will not only enrich our pupils’ love of reading but also play a vital role in supporting the extensive work we do around wellbeing.
“These books will help our children explore their emotions, build resilience, and feel empowered to care for their mental health – skills that are just as important as academic success. Thank you for helping us nurture both hearts and minds.”
Youth Mental Health Day has quickly picked up traction over five years. Active Together, MuddyFaces and schools like St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School are all taking part, aiming to equip children with the tools to understand mental health and destigmatise the conversation.
Steven Ball, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, said: “We are delighted to donate mental health themed books to St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School to help support the pupil’s mental health.
“As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support the communities in and around our new developments.”