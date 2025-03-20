Durham Council urges government to Stop the Family Farm Tax

Durham County Council has voiced its support for the NFU’s Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign by urging Labour to reverse its decisions to make changes to Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief.

The motion at the council meeting had a majority vote of all council members to stand up for local farmers and raise concerns over the future of farming.

The motion was put forward by Councillor Bell and the leader of the council Angela Hopgood.

Fifth generation farmer and NFU North Riding and Durham Chair Clare Wise who urged the council to put forward the motion of support said: “We’re thrilled and grateful today that Durham County Council has sent such a strong message to Government about the vital role farmers play in the economics and community of Durham County and the devastating effects their poorly planned policies will have on them.

“Durham County is the heartland of family farming and relies heavily on the rural community for jobs and a thriving economy.

“Beyond IHT, the recent halting of SFI, shorting uplands support, new taxes on fertiliser and supply chain inequalities have seen farm incomes locally fall by record levels.

“Hard working people deserve a better deal from this government and today the council have acknowledged this in spades and the local communities are grateful and lucky to have such strong representation.”

The council will write to the Government to urge for the planned changes to inheritance tax to be scrapped and highlight the devastating impact they could have on rural communities and important environmental work in Durham.

NFU North regional board chair William Maughan who farms near Darlington said: “It's great that the council voted unanimously to support the hard-working farmers in County Durham.

“The challenges currently faced by the family farms that produce the food we all enjoy were discussed at length in the council session this morning. The fact that all the councillors voted and agreed to support us speaks volumes. We appreciate their support and look forward to working with them alongside our local MPs to help find solutions for the challenges."

The NFU’s Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign is calling on the government to reconsider its planned changes to Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief.

The NFU says the government is working with the wrong figures and has miscalculated the impact of the changes, with concerns they could force many small and medium-sized family farms out of business.

All the UK’s major supermarkets have publicly stated their concerns over the threat to national food security.