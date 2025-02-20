Duke of Edinburgh’s Award participants from Sunderland welcome Bridget Phillipson MP, Secretary of State for Education

The Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson MP, met with students within her constituency to hear about the positive impact of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award on them and the wider community.

Young people from Sandhill View Academy in Sunderland welcomed Bridget Phillipson MP, Secretary of State for Education, on Wednesday – telling her about the impact their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) has had on them.

During her time at the school, many of the students told Bridget Phillipson about the skills they have gained through the DofE, as well as the positive impact their DofE Volunteering section has enabled them to have in their community.

Sandhill View Academy have been a DofE Licensed Organisation for just over three years, and in that time have supported over 114 young people to start a DofE Award. Over the past year alone, participants from the school have collectively given 663 hours of voluntary service to the local community.

Bridget Phillipson at Sandhill View Academy

Charlie Hutchinson, 15, who is doing his Silver DofE at Sandhill View Academy said: “It was great to showcase what I’ve learnt from taking part in my DofE to the Minister today, and to speak with fellow participants about our individual experiences. When I started my DofE, I was a bit lost, but it was great to get to speak to our diverse community as well as take part in the Expedition Section. Now I feel ready to go out into the world after I’ve finished school. I can’t wait to go on to Gold.”

Bridget Phillipson, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, said: “This government is mission-driven to break down the barriers to opportunity through our Plan for Change. Through our expert-led Curriculum and Assessment Review, we’ll ensure every young person receives an experience-rich education that makes sure they leave school ready for work and ready for life. I want to pass on my congratulations to the students at Sandhill View for all they’ve achieved through their Duke of Edinburgh experience, and I wish them the best of luck for the future.”

To do their DofE, young people aged 14-24 choose activities in four sections: improving a Physical and Skills activity, Volunteering for a cause of their choice, and completing a demanding Expedition. Along the way they have fun, grow in resilience and self-belief, discover new talents and passions, and learn practical skills to help them in future – while working towards a highly respected Award.

John Egan, Chief Operating Officer for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “It was great to show Bridget Phillipson the DofE in action in Houghton and Sunderland South today and share firsthand the impact that the Award is having on local young people and the wider community.

Students at Sandhill View Academy with Bridget Phillipson MP

“The DofE helps young people to build confidence and independence, support their wellbeing and inspire them towards their future careers. I am delighted that the Secretary of State for Education was able to hear first-hand the incredible difference that young people at Sandhill View Academy are making through their Award across Sunderland. We look forward to working with her to champion young people and make sure life-changing enrichment opportunities like DofE are available to all."

A record-breaking number of young people started their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award across the UK in 2023-24 – with more than 330,000 starting their DofE and more than 545,000 participating. Young people contributed an astonishing 4.7 million hours of volunteering as part of their DofE.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award wants to see 1.6 million young people start their DofE by Spring 2026. It has launched ambitious projects to fund schools and community organisations in the UK’s most deprived areas to start offering the DofE, to expand into more prisons and young offender institutions, and to support more young people with additional needs and disabilities to achieve their DofE Awards.

Anthony Blake, Assistant Head at Sandhill View Academy said: “Our Duke of Edinburgh’s Award provision at Sandhill View Academy continues to go from strength to strength. We have the largest cohort of learners taking part this year we have ever had as it grows in popularity and students can see first-hand the benefits of taking part. Students develop their independence, grow their character, and gain lifelong skills to support them in the wider world.”