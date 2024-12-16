Dogs Trust festive hampers make Christmas special for Salvation Army Lifehouse residents and their pets

This festive season, bringing hope and joy to residents who live at Salvation Army Lifehouses, which provide supported accommodation for people who are experiencing homelessness, is vital - and that extends to residents’ pet pooches as well.

The church and charity has teamed up with the Together Through Homelessness team at Dogs Trust to provide festive hampers filled with treats, toys, collars, leads and dog coats to pets at 25 Lifehouses.

Not all Lifehouses can cater for pets, but we know how important animals are for companionship and so will support pets living with their owners wherever we can. Swan Lodge in Sunderland, which provides a roof for more than 65 people who are homeless, has been doing so for about 12 years.

Christine Ritchie, Swan Lodge Service Manager, said: “We always try and make Christmas special for our residents with a fun packed couple of weeks leading up to the day. Christmas can be a tough time of year for many, so we try and make it as joyful and stress free as possible, and this includes making sure that our resident pets get to the enjoy the day too.

“The lovely Christmas parcels provided by Dogs Trust will help us to spread comfort and joy to our residents and their dogs. The hampers are always really nicely presented and filled to the brim with all sorts of doggy treats. We love being able to give these out to residents so they can pass them onto their pets.

“We’re all animal lovers here and know that if we were ever made homeless and had to give up an animal it would be like giving up a family member, that’s why we do all we can to keep people and their pets together.

“We have seen how pets can aid recovery and help someone get their life back on track, boosting mental and physical health, providing a routine and sense of responsibility as well as companionship. This is part of The Salvation Army’s approach to providing not just a roof over someone’s head, but to help them move on from homelessness.”

One resident Michael, who became homeless after a relationship breakdown, was able to bring his four-year-old Chihuahua Joey to Swan Lodge.

Michael said: “I don’t know what I would have done without Joey. When I wake up and have my bad moments, it’s him that gives me the motivation and confidence to keep going. Knowing that he’s getting treated this Christmas thanks to Dogs Trust means so much, it will make Christmas special for both of us.”

Harriet Page, Pets and Housing Manager at Dogs Trust, said: “Everyone knows that the bond between a dog and their owner is a strong one, but for people experiencing homelessness, it can become an unbreakable lifeline.

“We’re incredibly grateful to organisations like The Salvation Army who ensure that the vital bond between someone and their dog is protected.

“At Dogs Trust, we are committed to supporting people experiencing homelessness, and thanks to the generosity of Dogs Trust supporters, this year we’ll be able to spread more Christmas cheer and help over 2600 dogs celebrate the season alongside their best friends.”

The Together Through Homelessness team at Dogs Trust have been providing hampers to people who are supported by homelessness services across the country for almost 25 years. In addition to this the Together Through Homelessness vet scheme provides free veterinary care for dogs whose owners are experiencing or at risk of homelessness anywhere in the country. Through their free endorsement scheme Together Through Homelessness at Dogs Trust support homelessness services to become dog-friendly so people and their pets can stay together.

The Salvation Army provides nearly 3,000 beds for people every night in 77 residential hostels, called Lifehouses, across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.