Dementia or simply old age? Tyne and Wear care homes to host free advice events

As part of a nationwide initiative, two care homes in Tyne and Wear are inviting local people to their free dementia advice events.

Care UK’s Hadrian House, on Garden Street, and Ponteland Manor, on Thornhill Road, are inviting members of the community to two special events as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

From 2pm-4pm on Wednesday, February 12, Ponteland Manor, on Thornhill Road, will be hosting a ‘Lets Talk about Dementia’ event which will be led by Dementia UK.

From 2.30pm-4.30pm on Tuesday, February 25, a Dementia Café will be held at Hadrian House, on Garden Street, led by the home’s dementia champion Susan Smith. Aimed at those living with dementia and their loved ones, attendees will have the opportunity to share experiences, take part in a reminiscence activity, watch a namaste demonstration and get advice and support, while enjoying some complimentary refreshments.

In addition to the event, the Tyne and Wear community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Jane Fox, Home Manager at Hadrian House, said: “When an older relative starts acting out of character or forgetting things, it can be a worrying time for family members. We are looking forward to welcoming the local community to our dementia café and working together to build a more dementia-friendly Tyne and Wear.”

Paula Routledge, Home Manager at Ponteland Manor, said: “Most people cannot confidently differentiate between signs of old age and symptoms of dementia – nor can they picture leading a meaningful life once diagnosed. We want to change this, which is why we’re thrilled to be taking part in the Big Dementia Conversation once again by hosting our own free advice event.”

For more information on Hadrian House and to book a place at the Dementia Café, please call Home Manager Jane Fox on 0191 6222 399, or email [email protected]

To find out more about Ponteland Manor, or to register for the home’s event, contact Home Manager Paula Routledge on 01661 430 037, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation

Hadrian House and Ponteland Manor are designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives. The homes have plenty of space - both indoors and out - for relaxation and recreation. They also have a comprehensive activity programme, offering a mix of themed events, group activities and days out.

Further information on Hadrian House can be found on the website.