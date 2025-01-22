Dementia or simply old age? Tyne and Wear care home to host free advice event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Tyne and Wear is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

On Friday 31st January, from 11am-2pm, Care UK’s Armstrong House, on Lobley Hill Road, is inviting members of the community to a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

The ‘Living Well with Dementia’ session at Armstrong House will be led by Dementia Champion, Terry Neilsen, who will talk about the benefits of meaningful activity, with advice on what makes an activity meaningful and how to adapt activities to help loved ones live well with dementia. Complimentary refreshments will also be available.

In addition to the event, the Tyne and Wear community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Cheryl Bailey, Home Manager at Armstrong House, said: “Awareness around dementia has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, and yet some hard-to-dispel myths remain.

“While there’s no cure for dementia, there are ways to prevent and manage some of the symptoms, which can in turn enable people to lead fulfilling lives after a diagnosis. That’s why we’re excited to be opening our doors to the community as part of this year’s Big Dementia Conversation for our event with Sharon.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local people for what promises to be an interesting afternoon of information and guidance, and we’d encourage those interested to book their space to avoid missing out.”

For more information on Armstrong House and to book a place at the event, please contact Home Manager Cheryl Bailey on 01916 222 460 or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation