Death of Brian Martin in Perth Western Australia
The sad passing of Brian Martin
The Sunderland Supporters Western Australia Club would just like to acknowledge the passing of Brian Martin. Although Brian no longer lived in Sunderland he had found his “new” home with his friends in Western Australia. We met with his family at the funeral and know what a huge and tragic loss Brian’s passing has been to them and all of us. We did him proud with the send-off. RIP Brian, it was a pleasure of have known you.
