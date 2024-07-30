Darcy dazzles judges with her stellar stanzas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A DURHAM school girl is celebrating after been named a winner in a national poetry competition.

Darcy Donkin, 16, a student at Durham High School, captured the hearts of judges of The Simon Powell Poetry Prize, with her work entitled ‘Observing the Park’.

The teenager, who was named one of ten winners in the competition, was inspired by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage’s ‘Zodiac T-Shirt’, a nostalgic piece which explores themes of youth, identity, and the passage of time.

Darcy of Chester-Le-Street, said: “My poem contains specific experiences from me and my friends.”

Darcy Donkin

“Although it was Simon Armitage that inspired my poem, I adore many poets including Mahmoud Darwish, Sylvia Plath and Daljit Nagra. I think it’s the raw emotion they carry. They aren’t afraid to be vulnerable even if it’s uncomfortable truths about themselves or the world around them. I appreciate their diverse styles and themes of heartfelt love and adoration.”

Darcy’s outstanding talent led to her winning a workshop with Daljit Nagra and Imtiaz Dharker at the Barbican in London on July 13, a collection of books from the poets and the opportunity to read her poem out at Poetry Live! – a series of events where renowned poets perform.

Darcy said ‘it felt like a dream’ when she discovered her poem had won.

“Poetry is really important to be,” she added. “I feel emotion very strongly and the ability to create art out of these emotions, even if it is painful, is a great comfort. I enjoy poetry as I can appreciate the beauty that people see in the world and not feel so isolated in my own experiences.”

Leading poet Daljit Nagra, said about Darcy’s winning poem: “It is a joyous and occasionally dark poem about the larks of childhood which is captured through succinct images and lovely rhymes.”

Durham High School, which is celebrating its 140th anniversary, values pupils’ interests and hobbies alongside their academic achievements, developing their potential in every area of their life.