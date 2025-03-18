Cramlington care home’s longest-standing resident's wish comes true with day of faith and ice cream

Elizabeth, also known as Beth, is a beloved member of the Hartford Court family for 12 incredible years, who has filled the home with her warmth and unwavering spirit

The longest-serving resident at HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home, in Cramlington, Northumberland, gets wish come true with special day out to St Mary’s Cathedral Church.

Wishes aren’t just dreams, they are moments waiting to happen at HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home, in Cramlington, Northumberland. This month, the team turned a heartfelt wish into a day of pure joy for Elizabeth Blackett, the home’s longest-standing resident, through their Three Wish Tree initiative

Elizabeth, also known as Beth, is a beloved member of the Hartford Court family for 12 incredible years, who has filled the home with her warmth and unwavering spirit. A devoted Catholic, she has kept her faith close, often penning letters to V. Rev. Canon Simon Lerche of St Mary’s Church, in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Beth outside the Church

When Beth expressed her longing to visit St Mary’s for a special tour, the Hartford Court team did not hesitate to make it a reality. Beth strolled through the church’s stunning surroundings on a guided tour, soaking in the beauty and serenity she had longed to experience in person.

She paused for a quiet moment of prayer before striking up lively conversations with the church’s wonderful volunteers, who welcomed her with open arms. On the way back to Hartford Court, Beth wanted to stop for an ice cream. With cones in hand, the day transformed into an unforgettable celebration of faith, connection, and simple pleasures.

While enjoying her ice cream, Beth Blackett remarked: “Thank you so much for such a special day, it is a day I will never forget.”

Fatima Trawally, HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home Manager, said: “We believe in making memories and bringing joy to our residents by helping them achieve their dreams, big or small. Seeing Beth’s smile light up her face reminded us of all of the power of kindness.”