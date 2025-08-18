County Durham school governor’s ambition plan

Sarah Mack completed her first Great North and is now embarking on her second, this time with a real mission.

A woman from County Durham is taking on this year’s Great North Run to raise money and awareness of The Red Sky Foundation.

The Red Sky Foundation raise vital funds for babies, children and adults, who are born with or develop heart conditions and who are in need of cardiac care, by providing lifelong support to them and their families.

Sarah has worked as a nurse for 20years and so has seen the need for improvements in cardiac care, whether it’s funding state-of-the-art equipment for our NHS or placing defibrillators and providing training to help save lives. These are the positive impacts supported by Red Sky Foundation

Sarah following a practice run for this year’s GNR

Sarah has taught her children basic life support skills, and now, in her new role as parent governor, she wants to use this to further support the teaching of other children vital and lifesaving skills.

Red Sky raise vital funds for large and small pieces of equipment, facilities and aftercare for the Children’s Heart Unit and other district hospitals providing coronary care. Sarah says, “they make a positive impact across our local communities, our schools and our city centres with our inclusive defibrillator programme making the UK a safer place to enjoy.”

Red Sky report their “vision is to help little hearts and their families by providing much needed support through our fundraising work. We strive to raise awareness of heart health and enable our supporters and contributors to spread the word, making a positive impact across our local communities, schools and city centres.”

Sarah goes on to say “Red Sky Foundation provides life-saving defibrillators for city centres, local communities, schools and also NHS Hospitals. They actively supports The Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, one of the world’s leading specialist centres for children and babies born with, or who develop, heart conditions.They raise vital funds for large and small pieces of equipment, facilities and aftercare for the Children’s Heart Unit and other district hospitals providing coronary care.”

One of the Red Sky Foundation donation boxes

This is where Sarah comes into her own, as she not only has the vision of improving cardiac care, but is also eager to put her running shoes back on for this year’s Great North Run. She is hoping to raise funds to continue the amazing work previously started by Red Sky.

If you wish to find out more about red sky Foundation click here or to donate to Sarah, click here