County Durham HC-One Care Homes Come Together to Support NHS Charity with Sweet Success

HC-One’s St Margaret’s Care Home in Crossgate, County Durham, with the support of sister homes Greenways Court and Melbury Court, recently came together to host a successful cake sale at the University Hospital of North Durham, raising funds in support of the NHS Charity.

Arriving at the hospital bright and early, the dedicated teams proudly presented a beautiful array of homemade cupcakes. In just two hours, an impressive 70 cupcakes were sold, with all proceeds donated directly to the NHS Charity. The cakes, which were beautifully decorated and vibrant in colour, were met with glowing praise from both hospital staff and visitors.

Chloe Reynolds, Regional Admissions Coordinator for HC-One, shared her appreciation stating:

“A special thanks to our HC-One team for baking and creating such lovely cakes. I also want to thank Sofia Foka, Wellbeing Coordinator at Melbury Court, for her help and support throughout the day. Clare from the NHS Charity team was fantastic – she stayed with us during the whole event and even created a fun ‘Guess How Many Tea Bags’ game, which helped raise even more funds!”

Clare Morgan, Charity Support Officer and Richard Jones, Charity Manager, from the NHS Charity team warmly welcomed the HC-One colleagues and expressed their heartfelt thanks for the generous contribution to the hospital and local community. The event not only raised valuable funds but also strengthened the bond between HC-One care homes and the NHS. In total, the homes raised £99.04 from the cake sale.

Richard Jones, Charity Manager, said:

“We are so grateful to HC-One for holding a bake sale at the University Hospital of North Durham to support our NHS Big Tea. It’s wonderful to see the community coming together to support our staff and patients, and every cake sold helps us continue to enhance care across our hospitals. Thank you to everyone who baked, bought, and supported this lovely event.”

Emma Grebby, Home Manager at HC-One’s St Margaret’s Care Home said:

“This event was a fantastic success and marks the beginning of what we hope will be a series of collaborative efforts with the NHS Charity. We’re incredibly proud of our kitchen teams at St Margaret’s as well as Greenways Court, and Melbury Court, their creativity and hard work made this event truly special. The cupcakes went down a treat!”

