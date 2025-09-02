County Durham church celebrates top environmental award with Eco Fair

Willington Methodist Church is celebrating winning a top environmental award by holding an Eco Fair for visitors this weekend. The church has been awarded an A Rocha Gold Eco Award after spending the past three years making environmental improvements to its church building and stepping up nature-focused community work.

The award is the highest recognition in the Eco Church programme - an environmental initiative by the charity A Rocha UK to mobilise a response to climate and nature emergencies.

And this Saturday, Willington Open Door Methodist Church is inviting guests who are interested in protecting nature and the environment to attend an Eco Fair, packed with local exhibitors, which runs from 10 am-1 pm.

Veronica Riliowe, the church’s Eco Project lead and property steward, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to the church this Saturday who are interested in the environment and what is going on locally.

Willington Methodist Church manager Lisa Tacon and property steward Veronica Rowe with the church's Gold Eco Award.

“This is the first such Fair that we’ll be holding since achieving the Gold Award, which we’ve worked towards for the past three years, and although we’re proud of the landmark, we want to continue more good work in the future.

“We live in a beautiful part of the world, and we want to do everything we can to keep it that way for the benefit of everyone by supporting the environment.”

Willington, eight miles south west of Durham city is a former mining village (the pit closed in 1967, dealing a big blow to the economy), but is also close to the River Wear and to the Pennines in a rural part of the county.

Its growth, decline and revival symbolises a move away from fossil fuels towards more sustainable alternatives, and the church's efforts to be part of that with the Eco Award, is a real feather in its cap.

We are Gold! Lisa Tacon Willington Church manager, volunteers, Colin Ridley, Kevin Le Joyce and Beverly Edmundson with Veronica Rowe Eco project lead and Dorothy Emerson, circuit secretary.

The North East did not achieve its first A Rocha Gold Award until 2023, when St Mary Magdalene Church in Hart Village became the first in the region to reach the highest standards.

By that stage, Willington Open Door Methodist Church was already going for gold, having achieved a Bronze Award in 2022 and a Silver Award in 2023, with Lisa Tacon, pastoral support at Willington, having launched efforts to become recognised as an eco church.

Veronica said: “As property steward, I effectively looked at how we could improve on what is a fairly new building, built in 2016.

“We were thrilled to get a Bronze and then a Silver award relatively quickly, but Gold was a bigger challenge.

Willington Open Door Methodist Church with recently added solar panels, which helped it achieve an environmental award.

“We installed solar panels, which reduced our energy bills and also paid us back money.

“We carried out building alterations and used devices to limit our water consumption. We created water butts outside for use in the garden area.

“We don’t have the capability to plant directly into the ground but we developed planters and raised beds, and we have a community allotment, which helped enormously with our land management.

“We also involve local families during summer - they really enjoyed the nature trail, going to the allotment, tasting fresh produce and being in nature.

Raised planters created by Willington Methodist Church boost the local environment.

“It's so important to be environmentally conscious and our work to become more sustainable and to eventually reach net carbon zero will continue, and we would like to thank everyone who has helped us reach this point.”

The Eco Fair at Willington Methodist Church this Saturday, September, 6, will run from 10am to 1pm with entry free. Among the exhibitors are CPRE, the Countryside Charity’s Durham branch, the RSPB, Groundworks, Willington Town Council, Durham County Council and the church itself.