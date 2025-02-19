County Durham care worker voted 'Employee of the Year'

An activity coordinator from a hospital near Sunderland has been named Employee of the Year for the work she does to support women struggling with their mental health and for constantly going “above and beyond” in her work.

Diane Maughan is the Activity Co-ordinator at Cygnet Appletree, a 25-bed mental health hospital for women in Meadowfield, County Durham, that includes Pippin Ward, a specialist PICU service and Bramley Ward, an acute service for women.

She was awarded the Employee of the Year 2024 title, which recognises staff who go above and beyond expectations to drive patient experience, innovation, productivity, and creating a positive culture.

Diane said: “This award was so unexpected. It gives me great pleasure to help in all ways on the ward. I enjoy making sure the staff are well and have a sense of being cared for.

Rosie and Diane

“The patients are so important to me and I do my best to make sure their days are the best they can be.”

Cygnet Health Care Hospital manager Rosie Hodgson-Whittle praised the contribution Diane makes to both staff and patients.

She said: “The Employee of the Year is someone who not only excels at their own role but lifts up those around them.

“Diane is the type of person that lights up a room when she enters and she always puts other people needs before her own, sometimes to her own detriment, and I think some of the nominations she received in 2024 speaks for what makes Diane such as special colleague at Cygnet Appletree.

“Diane goes above and beyond in everything she does. She is bright, fun and engaging. Every service user and every staff member has something positive to say about Diane. She never hesitates to brighten the room and make everyone laugh. Diane is a real asset to team.”

The nomination script for Diane, written by her Cygnet Health Care employees, read: “Diane has the best smile. She is amazing inside and out and is very caring, understandable and approachable.

“She is determined to help the ladies on both wards engage in activities, and she is always willing to help.

“Diane is there for everyone on the ward; staff and patients no matter what. She goes above and beyond every day to support the ward in many ways. Diane should be recognised for the work she does every day and the many extras she does for the ward. She is an inspiration to everyone and she deserves extra recognition for this.”