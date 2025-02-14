Council Leader joins apprentices on site for National Apprenticeship Week
Hosted by Persimmon at their St Michaels Way development in South Ryhope, Councillor Mordey saw how apprentices are putting their skills to use in the various trades needed to build new homes.
Councillor Michael Mordey, Leader of Sunderland City Council said; “It was fantastic to meet apprentices at the St Michaels Way site and see their skills in action. Apprenticeships are vital for developing our future workforce, offering young people the chance to earn, learn, and build rewarding careers.
“The Council is working closely with trainers, developers and companies to create more apprenticeship and job opportunities, including the Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy being developed at Sheepfolds. This world class academy will provide a gateway into the industry and align with Sunderland's ambitious infrastructure investment by educating and helping train the next generation of skilled construction workers.”
Graeme Hogg, Managing Director of Persimmon Durham added “It’s great to be able to host the Leader of the Council to meet some of our apprentices putting the skills they learn to use on site.
“We’re always looking at new ways to inspire young people into the industry– particularly during National Apprenticeship Week – and I hope that more of the young people we engage with will consider one of the varied, exciting career paths that construction and housebuilding has to offer.”
National Apprenticeship Week is held annually and brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the difference that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.
More information about apprenticeships including openings can be found on the Government’s apprenticeships portal https://www.apprenticeships.gov.uk/