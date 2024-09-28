Construction Play Area a Hit with Kids at Sunderland Nursery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Staff and children recently welcomed Persimmon Durham Managing Director Graeme Hogg and Sunderland Councillor Michael Butler who presented the children with accompanying high-vis and hard hats.
Nesham Nursery said: "On behalf of everyone at Nesham, we want to express a massive thank you to Persimmon for their generous donation.
“Thanks to their support, we were able to buy new educational resources, which will provide our children with fantastic opportunities to stimulate their imagination, connect to real-life experiences, and enhance their personal, social, and emotional skills through collaborative activities and so much more!."
Councillor Michael Butler, Child Poverty and Skills Portfolio Holder at Sunderland Council, said: “This generous donation, which funded equipment for a new play area, will give children access to engaging building materials—hopefully inspiring them to pursue trades as they grow older.
“It is vital that we start from a young age and create the right environment for social mobility.”
Graeme Hogg, Managing Director at Persimmon Durham, added: “It was great to visit the staff and pupils at Nesham Nursery to see their new construction corner in action.
“We hope the children really enjoy playing and learning together in the new space.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.