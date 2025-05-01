Consett care home to host tea dance in celebration of International Tea Day
The team at Greenways Court Care Home will be hosting a tea dance at their local church, Patrick’s Church Hall in Consett, on Wednesday, May 21 from 1.30pm – 3pm which the local community are invited to attend and join in the fun. There will be a live band, as well as tea and cakes on offer.
Michelle Bull, Care Manager at HC-One’s Greenways Court Care Home, stated: “We are looking forward to celebrating International Tea Day by hosting a tea dance at our local church and are inviting in our local community to attend.
“It’s a great opportunity to socialise, enjoy refreshments and have fun together by dancing and listening to music.”