Concert by The Sunderland Singers and Silvington Folk Duo

Sunderland Singers are holding a concert on Saturday 10th May at Fulwell Methodist Church with guests The Silvington Folk Duo staring at 7.00p.m. Entrance is by donation on the door

John Conner and Tricia Moore are two gifted acoustic guitarists whose vocal and instrumental blend are well recognised by folk club and festival audiences. They have several albums to their name.

With both groups providing a varied programme, an enjoyable evening can be guaranteed.

Sunderland Singers rehearse every Wednesday at the church from 7.15 - 8.45p.m. and new members are always welcome