Community Public Access Defibrillator installed at care home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents of Fencehouses and Bournmoor have access to a cPAD, Community Public Access Defibrillator which is on now site at Lambton House Care Home, near an entrance to Elba Park, a popular attraction for locals and dog walkers.The Defibrillator is signposted and is situated at top of the Care Home car park.
A cPAD is a defibrillator that is available to members of the public, 24 hours a day, to use in the case of a life threatening emergency. In the north east, we know that only 8.7% of patients who had resuscitation attempted on them survived to be discharged from hospital. A victim’s chance of survival falls by around 7 to 10 percent with every minute that defibrillation is delayed.
Local Councillor Alan Bell kindly called in on Tuesday to chat with registered manager Marie Grant about the benefits of having a defibrillator accessible for the local community. The unit will be subject to regular maintenance checks by the Lambton maintenance team. It is registered on The Circuit - “The National Defibrillator Network”
Home Manager Marie Grant offered thanks to Cameron Hirst and all at The Red Sky Foundation & The North East Ambulance Service for funding this potentially lifesaving project.The care home will make a substantial donation to the Red Sky Foundation.