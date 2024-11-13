Community Public Access Defibrillator installed at care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lambton House Care Home near Fencehouses has a new cPAD installed at its premises near Elba Park.

Residents of Fencehouses and Bournmoor have access to a cPAD, Community Public Access Defibrillator which is on now site at Lambton House Care Home, near an entrance to Elba Park, a popular attraction for locals and dog walkers.The Defibrillator is signposted and is situated at top of the Care Home car park.

A cPAD is a defibrillator that is available to members of the public, 24 hours a day, to use in the case of a life threatening emergency. In the north east, we know that only 8.7% of patients who had resuscitation attempted on them survived to be discharged from hospital. A victim’s chance of survival falls by around 7 to 10 percent with every minute that defibrillation is delayed.

Local Councillor Alan Bell kindly called in on Tuesday to chat with registered manager Marie Grant about the benefits of having a defibrillator accessible for the local community. The unit will be subject to regular maintenance checks by the Lambton maintenance team. It is registered on The Circuit - “The National Defibrillator Network”

Community Public Access Defibrillator at Lambton House Care Home.

Home Manager Marie Grant offered thanks to Cameron Hirst and all at The Red Sky Foundation & The North East Ambulance Service for funding this potentially lifesaving project.The care home will make a substantial donation to the Red Sky Foundation.