Community Fund launches funding to support charities and not-for-profit organisations in Sunderland

A Funeral Directors has launched a funding initiative to support local good causes and projects with the hope of building long-lasting relationships.

The John G Hogg Funeral Directors Community Fund is open for applications and ready to award grants to eligible organisations in their local community.

John G Hogg Funeral Directors aim to support projects taking place within three miles of their funeral homes in Pallion, Hendon and Farringdon.

The team want to support causes led by people who have a clear understanding of local community issues and challenges. Grants are available to fund local activities which improve the quality of life of residents and the wider community.

Projects must align with one of more of the four fund categories - Health, Education, Employment Opportunities and Poverty and Social Deprivation. Funeral Director Claire Ward said: “I’m proud to work for a business which is at the heart of the community in Sunderland.

“We know there are some brilliant projects here who could benefit from some financial and voluntary assistance, but also there will be others we don’t know about who will be doing equally fantastic work, so it would be great to hear from those too.

“We are keen to use this community funding programme to get closer to the needs of our local community and to build long-term relationships with the organisations who contact us, so we can continue to support such great causes and initiatives with the fund and through other activities.

“There are so many groups out there doing crucial work and they need the support of local businesses like ours to help fund them.

“I am already excited to get going to see what we can do with the Community Assistance Programme in Sunderland.

“If you are involved with an initiative that could benefit from some support, then please do get in touch.”

The fund will be distributed in three cycles this year, with the first open for applications now.

For more information about the community fund and application criteria, visit https://www.johnghogg.co.uk/ or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/p/John-G-Hogg-Funeral-Directors .

For specific questions about the Community Assistance Programme, contact the team via email at [email protected]