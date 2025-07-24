Commemorating Sunderland's Hidden Massacre

Seven people from Sunderland shot dead by soldiers 200 years ago are to be remembered at an event next month.

On August 3, 1825, at least seven people were shot dead by soldiers at North Sands, Sunderland. The seven deaths arose during attempts to end a bitter strike led by local seafarers, who had been were resisting wage cuts and reasonably demanding that they be paid for all the work that they performed for the ship owners. The killings were met with anger and outrage, with many local people at the time believing those who died had been wilfully murdered.

At the time the massacre made national headlines and undoubtedly was one of the most significant events of 1825. The most obvious comparison to what happened in Sunderland in 1825 is the infamous massacre at Peterloo at St Peter's Field in Manchester on the August 16, 1819. Yet knowledge and awareness of these two events today are vastly different.Though the seafarers' union – the Seamen's Loyal Standard Association – noted that August 3, 1825 should “ever be remembered” the North Sands Massacre over time had been virtually forgotten.

That is, until two researchers, Dr David Gordon Scott of The Open University and Bill Wildish, a member of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society, independently began researching the North Sands Massacre towards the end of 2024. Dr Scott uncovered this hidden dark history of Sunderland last year whilst undertaking archival research on the 1826 Chatterton Massacre in Lancashire, and was surprised that so little historical research had been undertaken on either of these two forgotten, tragic events.

North Sands Banner, created by Textile Artist James Fox

During the 1825 strike, ships were prevented from leaving port. On the day before the massacre, attempts to negotiate a settlement collapsed, so striking seamen returned to the River Wear on their small coble boats to prevent larger ships from sailing.

The shipowners attempted to break the strike. On August 3, 1825, under the leadership of local magistrate John Davison and Lieutenant Phillips, soldiers from the 3rd Light Dragoons themselves boarded boats to stop the strikers' disruption. The striking seamen on the river retreated to the stony beach at North Sands, where more than 100 people, including women and children, had gathered. Davison consulted with Lieutenant Phillips before giving the troops orders to open fire.

Six people were seriously wounded, and at least seven people were killed.

There were five named deaths at the time: Thomas Aird, age 49; Richard Wallace, age 45; John Dover, age 27; Ralph Hunter Creighton, age 22; and James Quigley, age 31.

William Pile.s Shipyard, North Sands, c 1830

Recent research of the parish burial records has uncovered the names of two other previously unknown victims of the massacre: Thomas Wilkinson, age 25 and Mary Wilson, age 76.

Four of the seven people killed were likely bystanders not involved in the strike, indicating the indiscriminate nature of the killings.

The funeral procession comprised 1,200 people. Mourners sang, wore black crape and solemnly placed a British flag on the coffins. Within a few days, the strike was over.

Organisers expect about 80 people to attend the bicentennial, which will be held at the site of the North Sands Massacre, which is now the St Peter's Campus of Sunderland University. It will be the first commemorative event marking the North Sand massacre for at least 100 years. No records of any previous commemorations have yet been unearthed.

The bicentennial commemorations will take place on Sunday, August 3, exactly 200 years after the events. Anyone wishing to attend can join the North Sands Bicentennial Committee from 2pm at St Peter's Church.

There will be a short procession from the Church (starting at 2.15pm) to the site of the massacre, near the Sunderland University student union building, followed by the laying of a commemorative wreath, created by Bishopwearmouth Cooperative florists.

The commemorative event's speakers include the Mayor of Sunderland, the National Secretary of the Railway, Maritime and Transport [RMT] Union, and historians representing The National Archives [TNA], Sunderland Antiquarian Society, and The Open University.

Local musician Eileen Richardson will also read a poem and sing traditional Sunderland seafarers' songs of the time. World-renowned singer Marty Longstaff will perform two songs to open and close the event.