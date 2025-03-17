Clive Kneller Masterclass: A ‘Wicked’ evening for Sunderland

On March 6, Atlas Theatre Company CIC had the privilege of hosting a special two-hour acting masterclass led by RADA-trained actor Clive Kneller, known to many for his role as 'The Moustache Man' in the WICKED movie.

The event, held at Collective Space (Theatre Space NE) in Sunderland, attracted both aspiring actors and theatre enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening of learning and creativity.

With a wealth of experience in both theatre and television, Clive Kneller brought a treasure trove of knowledge to the session. His impressive career spans performances on some of the most renowned stages in the world, including the West End, the Globe Theatre, and international venues. Clive’s credits include The Tempest alongside Sir Mark Rylance, A Man for All Seasons with Martin Shaw, and a guest appearance in Doctor Who.

The workshop provided participants with a rare opportunity to learn directly from a seasoned professional. Clive shared his expertise in character development, performance techniques, and how to adapt one's craft to different mediums. The session also included practical exercises, giving attendees the chance to put theory into practice and gain invaluable insights into the industry. The interactive Q&A session was a highlight, as Clive answered questions from participants eager to learn more about the acting world.

Clive generously offered this masterclass as a fundraiser for Atlas Theatre Company CIC, with all proceeds supporting the community-focused theatre company. The event was free for members of Atlas Theatre’s community company, though it was open to the wider public.

“It was a delight to come to Sunderland and work with such positive and open-minded people at Atlas Theatre Company CIC,” said Clive. “Collaboratively, we created a joyous atmosphere that supported and nurtured the discovery of the world of performance.”

“I was thrilled to be part of Atlas Theatre Company CIC, as I wholeheartedly agree with their ethos that regardless of age, income, or previous performance experience, everyone should have the chance to explore their own creativity,” he continued. “It was an honor to help bring awareness to grassroots arts and see the community come together to celebrate this.”

Clive also shared his experience visiting a local partner school, Redby Academy in Fulwell, earlier in the day. “It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm of the students for their upcoming production of Treasure Island, and to answer their thoughtful questions about theatre,” he remarked.

Participants were quick to express their appreciation for the workshop. Laura Ferry shared:“Joining Atlas Theatre Company CIC has already taught me so much, but this opportunity was something special that you don’t hear about often in Sunderland or the North East. It challenged me enough to step outside my comfort zone, yet provided a safe space for me to try something new.”

Erin McDonnell, another attendee, praised Clive’s guidance, saying:“It was an absolutely amazing experience, guided by such a kind and experienced man. He answered every question with depth and opened my eyes to so many possibilities. He reminded us never to give up on our dreams.”

Deniece Lawson was equally impressed, commenting: “Clive’s knowledge is vast, and his advice for fellow actors is incredibly inspiring.”

Dan Howe added: “The session was truly inspiring. Each activity we did was so relevant to building performance skills. I feel so lucky to have experienced it here in Sunderland.”

Atlas Theatre Company CIC is a community-focused theatre organisation based in Sunderland, dedicated to making theatre accessible to all, regardless of age, background, or experience. As a Community Interest Company (CIC), Atlas reinvests its profits into community programs designed to foster creativity and reduce isolation.

The company runs a variety of initiatives, including a weekly community company for adults over 18, school partnerships with Redby Academy and Seaburn Dene Primary, and the 'Little Drama Class' at The Play Café in Seaburn for families with young children. Other programs include workshops and masterclasses across the North East, such as the Pay It Forward scheme, which funds free workshops in schools through local business contributions.

Atlas Theatre Company CIC remains committed to enriching Sunderland's cultural landscape and making the arts accessible to everyone in the community.

For more information about getting in volved in Atlas Theatre Company CIC visit www.atlastheatrecompany.com