Classic American Cars Roll into Houghton-le-Spring Dementia Care Home

Paddock Stile Manor Dementia Care Home had a real treat for its residents last week when a collection of classic American cars rolled into the home’s car park.

The show-stopping lineup included a 1952 Chevy Navy (which once served a very different purpose – transporting prisoners!), a 90s Dodge Ram 3500, a 1970 Plymouth Satellite, a 2010 Mustang, a 1959 Chrysler New Yorker, and a 1980s Pontiac Trans Am.

The cars had residents grinning from ear to ear, with Euphemia saying, “Oh my, ain’t these cars lovely?” Arthur, ever curious, asked one of the owners how to open the car door, as it didn’t have a visible handle. Turns out, it was hidden under the wing mirror! Arthur was amazed, saying he’d never seen anything like it.

John, who loves vintage vehicles, was spotted peering under the bonnet of one of the cars and said, “They don’t make them like that anymore!”

Smiles all round

It was an afternoon of fun, stories, and a whole lot of nostalgia. The car show provided an opportunity for everyone to reminisce, share memories, and appreciate the craftsmanship of these vintage vehicles.

Julie Moore, Home Manager, shared: “A huge thank you to Lisa Reed and her lovely friends, the proud owners of these stunning cars, for visiting Paddock Stile Manor and sharing their incredible vehicles with our residents. We had such a brilliant time learning about them – you really made everyone’s day!"

Paddock Stile Manor Dementia Care Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

It provides residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

Getting behind the wheel

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.