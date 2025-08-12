City centre exhibition helped share cultures

A special exhibition in Sunderland city centre told the stories of Eastern European women’s journeys of migration to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition, hosted by the International Community Organisation of Sunderland (ICOS) in the EXPO Pavilion in Keel Square, was supported by arts organisation The Cultural Spring.

The exhibition featured work by the women of ICOS produced in workshops led by artist Sabina Sallis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Biggins, Community Engagement Co-ordinator at The Cultural Spring, explained: "We've been working with ICOS for several months throughout our Community Arts Research Programme, through which ICOS hosted a popular stall at the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival.

WORKSHOP … (left to right) ICOS’s Agnieska Cielecka, Julia Wysocka and Kitima Hurst with The Cultural Spring’s Emma Biggins

"Led by Sabina, the group explored their heritage through creating artwork, exploring nature as well as cooking and sharing traditional Polish food together.

"The exhibition was the next step, and we're now supporting ICOS through our A Space to Create and Community Cohesion projects."

The women's shared experiences have led to new friendships, uncovered hidden talents and let to the formation of a new artists' group - the Piergoinie Collective, partially derived from the Polish word for dumplings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agnieszka Cielecka, senior project worker at ICOS, said: "Our workshops at the EXPO Pavilion replicated the work we do with Sabina. We want to share our cultures with Sunderland. "

Julia Wysocka, Community Development Officer with ICOS, added: "We're grateful to The Cultural Spring and Sunderland City Council's events team for enabling us to put on our exhibition at the Pavilion."

Members of ICOS are predominantly from Eastern Europe, Poland in particular, but members are also from other countries, including Thailand.

The Cultural Spring is funded by Arts Council England's Creative People and Places programme and works to increase the number of people participating in arts and culture in Sunderland. The Cultural Spring's A Space to Create and Community Cohesion projects are funded by UKSPF and Community Recovery Fund.