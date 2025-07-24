Christopher sets off on 11,000-mile mission to raise awareness of MND on both sides of the Atlantic

A JOURNEY of more than 11,000 miles across 48 states of the US awaits fundraiser and motorbike fan Christopher Gordon as he prepares to head off on the trip of a lifetime.

On 1 August, Christopher will say goodbye to friends and family at a special event being held at the Grand Hotel Gosforth Park in Newcastle before heading off to America for a trip which he hopes will raise vital funds and awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) on both sides of the Atlantic.

Christopher has planned the seven-week trip, which he will complete while riding an iconic Harley Davidson, in memory of his beloved sister Sandra who died from MND – a terminal, neurological disease – in November last year. Sandra, a former PE teacher and keen tennis player, died from the disease just over a year after being diagnosed leaving her friends and family devastated.

Now, Christopher is on a mission to educate people about MND while also helping to raise vital funds to support others facing the same diagnosis.

Christopher Gordon will be heading off to America next week

He said: “Having experienced MND personally I want to do everything I can to help raise awareness of this terrible disease. For me, this is just the beginning.

“It’s going to be tough. As well as being away from my family for seven weeks, the days will be long and challenging, not just mentally but physically too. There will be long roads and potential for tornadoes, wildfires and extreme weather, but I’m ready.”

After a big send-off next week, Christopher will fly to Las Vegas to pick up the bike, which has been loaned to him by Eagle Rider who are working with Harley Davidson in supporting the challenge. He will then head north through Nevada and up to Washington State on the Pacific coast. He will continue east to Maine on the Atlantic coast and then south to Florida before heading back across the continent to Las Vegas

It’s a journey which has already attracted attention on both sides of the pond.

“It’s so important that we keep talking about MND,” Christopher said.

“More than 5,000 people in the UK are living with the disease at anyone time and the fact there are no treatments, or a cure, is devastating. From the moment someone is told they have MND it becomes a life sentence and that just shouldn’t be. I will never stop talking about it.”

To keep up to date with Christopher’s progress you can follow him on Facebook at 48 States 48 Days. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com and search for Christopher Gordon.

For more information about MND and the support available in the Newcastle area visit www.mndassociation.org/tyneandwear