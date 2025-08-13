Chris joins the board at Northern Spire

A vastly experienced financial advisor has joined the board at a growing wealth management company.

Sunderland-born Chris Kendrick worked across the region in various roles for Barclays and NatWest before working in Dubai with HSBC and then Standard Chartered. While still in Dubai, Chris also set up his own wealth management company which he then sold.

Chris returned to the UK in 2018 to work with respected wealth management company St James's Place (SJP). It was while at SJP that Chris got to know the team at Northern Spire, a wealth management company which is a partner practice of SJP and is based in Sunderland.

Now, after leaving SJP and establishing his own management consultancy and wealth management advice company, Blue Horizon, Chris has joined Northern Spire as a non-executive director.

WELCOME … Deborah Telfer, MD at Northern Spire, and new non-executive director Chris Kendrick

Chris explained: "While at SJP I'd really enjoyed working with the team at Northern Spire and was impressed by their knowledge and ambition. It's a unique business which has massive potential for growth. What is particularly impressive is that the business has grown organically - it's usual in the sector to grow through acquisition.

"I'll be giving advice and guidance on expanding the Northern Spire offering generally - exploring what other services our clients could benefit from."

Deborah Telfer, Managing Director at Northern Spire, said: "We're delighted to welcome Chris to the Northern Spire team. His experience and insights into the sector will be a huge asset to the company."

For more on Northern Spire, go to www.northernspire.co.uks